Ara C. Trembly, MS, MA, LPC’s Newly Released “Dreaming God’s Way” is an Insightful Exploration of the Spiritual Significance of Dreams and Their Role in Christian Life
“Dreaming God’s Way” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ara C. Trembly, MS, MA, LPC is a thoughtful and practical guide that blends biblical teaching, clinical insight, and personal experience to show how dreams can serve as a meaningful avenue for self-discovery and encounters with God.
Amelia Island, FL, November 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Dreaming God’s Way”: a compelling work that reclaims the biblical and spiritual value of dreams while offering readers a practical framework for understanding them in light of their faith. “Dreaming God’s Way” is the creation of published author, Ara C. Trembly, MS, MA, LPC, a licensed professional counselor, psychotherapist, and board-certified hypnotherapist based in Georgia. With graduate training in psychology from NYU and Rutgers, he holds master’s degrees in counseling and communication. Trembly is also a Christian counselor, writer, consultant, and experienced public speaker, and he formerly served as adjunct faculty at Philadelphia Biblical University. He resides in Amelia Island, Florida, with his wife, Alison.
Ara C. Trembly, MS, MA, LPC shares, “Humans have been fascinated by dreams and their meanings since the beginning of recorded consciousness. Poets, philosophers, mystics, and psychologists have explored the dream world with intense interest.
The Bible itself is filled with vivid dreams that are personally and historically significant and through which God speaks to humans and even nations. In the Jewish tradition, the Talmud views dreaming as a means by which God communicates with the soul and dream interpretation as a valuable spiritual activity. Yet the subject of dreams is almost entirely absent in today’s Christian psychology textbooks or counseling offices.
As a practicing psychotherapist, Trembly reclaims the dream world as a gift from God and asserts: “The Lord of our conscious life is also the Lord of our unconscious life.” He uses examples from the Scriptures and from his clinical practice to illustrate different types of dreams, ranging from playful to prophetic to precognitive. He then provides a practical, step-by-step guide to interpreting dreams so that these messages from the unconscious mind may be an avenue for greater self-knowledge and for encounters with God, who created us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ara C. Trembly, MS, MA, LPC’s new book is a unique resource for Christians seeking to understand their dreams in a deeper spiritual context and to embrace them as opportunities for growth and divine connection.
Consumers can purchase “Dreaming God’s Way” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dreaming God’s Way”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
