Manda Lynn’s Newly Released “Unearthing Secrets” is a Gripping Tale of Survival, Trust, and the Dangerous Pursuit of Truth
“Unearthing Secrets” from Christian Faith Publishing author Manda Lynn is a suspenseful novel following a young mother’s desperate escape from abuse and the shocking revelations that could change everything.
New York, NY, November 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Unearthing Secrets”: a thrilling story of courage, danger, and the power of trust. “Unearthing Secrets” is the creation of published author, Manda Lynn, who holds a master of arts in English education (secondary) and is an avid reader and writer. She resides in a suburb of Chicago and also enjoys doing puzzles, baking, crafts, and spending time with family.
Manda Lynn shares, “Avery Hutchinson sees no option but to go on the run with her two-year-old daughter, Addy, to escape her abusive husband, Eddie, and his powerful family.
After she is injured during the dangerous escape, she is found by handsome journalist Nathaniel Parker, who takes her and her daughter in, protecting them with the help of Dr. Callie Daniels.
Knowing Eddie will stop at nothing to get to her, Avery is desperate to figure out a way to protect her daughter. Despite her reservations, Avery must confide in Nathaniel about her husband and his family. Can she trust him to keep her and Addy safe? As they dig deeper into the Hutchinson family’s past, can they find a way to expose the secrets they uncover before Eddie tracks them down?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Manda Lynn’s new book offers readers a powerful blend of romance, suspense, and resilience as one woman fights to protect her child and uncover the truth.
Consumers can purchase “Unearthing Secrets” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Unearthing Secrets”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
