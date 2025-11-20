Author Matthew Parker’s New Book “Searching for Errol Flynn: A young man’s journey to become a better man, or at least a better pirate” is a Coming-of-Age Memoir
Recent release “Searching for Errol Flynn: A young man’s journey to become a better man, or at least a better pirate” from Newman Springs Publishing author Matthew Parker is a heartfelt autobiographical account that documents the author’s journey from adolescence to adulthood, offering readers a first-hand account of life as a young man during the 70s and 80s.
Fort Mill, SC, November 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Matthew Parker, a loving father who currently resides in Fort Mill, South Carolina, and enjoys traveling, reading, painting, and watching sports, has completed his new book “Searching for Errol Flynn: A young man’s journey to become a better man, or at least a better pirate”: a stirring memoir that follows the author as he journeys into adulthood, offering practical life advice gleaned from his mistakes, mishaps, and triumphs along the way.
“‘Searching for Errol Flynn’ is a coming-of-age memoir detailing my journey into adulthood—a period piece set in the late ’70s to early ’80s,” writes Parker. “The only road map I had for this difficult journey was to mimic my matinee idol, Errol Flynn. And while Captain Blood, pirates, and Robin Hood of Sherwood Forest make for a fun diversion, they will only get you so far in the modern world.
“A rollicking coming-of-age early ’80s memoir that encompasses valuable lessons for men of all ages, as well as women. Football, comedy, Southern culture, forbidden ’80s behavior, love, Errol Flynn worship, Myrtle Beach days, race relations, et al., are part of the story. The novel tracks my journey from a selfish wannabe rogue pirate to a stand-up good guy via attempting to walk on to football at Ohio University—a legendary party school, Myrtle Beach hazy days, intermittent stand-up comedy, first love, diverse musical influences, and a plethora of currently frowned-upon ’70s behavior, such as hitchhiking, excessive partying, and wanton violence.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Matthew Parker’s engaging account utilizes the author’s colorful stories to delve into a diverse collection of topics, including relationships, race, religion, and ultimately becoming a good man. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Searching for Errol Flynn” is a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit and promises to resonate with readers from all walks of life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Searching for Errol Flynn: A young man’s journey to become a better man, or at least a better pirate” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
