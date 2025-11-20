Author Mia Moore’s New Book "to be Important" Follows Terrace, a Teenager, and a Nameless Child Who Must Find a Way to Survive in a Post Apocalyptic World

Recent release "to be Important" from Newman Springs Publishing author Mia Moore is a gripping novel that follows a strong-willed teen named Terrace and a lonely child who become unlikely allies in a world devastated by nuclear war. As Terrace embarks on her mission to find the Queen of the Infected and hunt her down, she will be forced to rely on the Children to help her carry out her assignment.