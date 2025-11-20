Author Mia Moore’s New Book "to be Important" Follows Terrace, a Teenager, and a Nameless Child Who Must Find a Way to Survive in a Post Apocalyptic World
Recent release "to be Important" from Newman Springs Publishing author Mia Moore is a gripping novel that follows a strong-willed teen named Terrace and a lonely child who become unlikely allies in a world devastated by nuclear war. As Terrace embarks on her mission to find the Queen of the Infected and hunt her down, she will be forced to rely on the Children to help her carry out her assignment.
Brookline, NH, November 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mia Moore has completed her new book "to be Important": a compelling and riveting tale set in a post apocalyptic world in which a teenage soldier-in-training must find and hunt down the Queen of the Infected who resides in the wasteland.
“A strong-willed teen and a lonely, nameless child meet in unlikely circumstances during the apocalyptic aftermath of a long past nuclear war,” writes Moore. “In the child’s eyes, he is not what is ‘important’. In his eyes, there are many other things that are much more important than he is. There are things much more human than he is, considering he has been one of the Infected for a very, very long time. This insecurity leads him to meet Terrace, a dedicated soldier-in-training, who has traveled into the wasteland to discover the location of the dreaded Queen. Only the Children can help her, but it seems it may not be in the cards for her to save all of them. While the child struggles to find himself whole again, Terrace must use her wits to make sure both of them even survive long enough to do so.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mia Moore’s enthralling tale will leave readers in suspense with each turn of the page as Terrace’s mission unfolds. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “to be Important” is a spellbinding thrill ride that promises to keep readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "to be Important" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
