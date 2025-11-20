Author Renessa "T.J." Parsley’s New Book “Topsy Turvy” is a Charming Tale That Invites Readers to Imagine How the World Would be if Everything Was Different
Recent release “Topsy Turvy” from Covenant Books author Renessa "T.J." Parsley is a captivating story that explores what the world would be like if things were changed around. From dogs that fly to skunks with trunks, “Topsy Turvy” is a riveting journey through a wacky world that flips everything on its head.
Flint, TX, November 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Renessa "T.J." Parsley, a Christian private school teacher for more than thirty-five years, has completed her new book, “Topsy Turvy”: a light-hearted story that invites readers to ponder how the world would be if nothing was as it appeared to be.
“‘Topsy-Turvy’ is a fun spoof on different things we encounter every day,” writes Parsley. “It is intended to get the imagination flowing. What if everything were upside down? What would happen then?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Renessa "T.J." Parsley’s new book will delight readers of all ages as they explore a world full of surprises and twists, while discovering a heartfelt message that being oneself is the most important thing of all.
Readers can purchase “Topsy Turvy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
