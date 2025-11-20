Author Renessa "T.J." Parsley’s New Book “Topsy Turvy” is a Charming Tale That Invites Readers to Imagine How the World Would be if Everything Was Different

Recent release “Topsy Turvy” from Covenant Books author Renessa "T.J." Parsley is a captivating story that explores what the world would be like if things were changed around. From dogs that fly to skunks with trunks, “Topsy Turvy” is a riveting journey through a wacky world that flips everything on its head.