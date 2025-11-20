Author Thomas Hubeart’s New Book “Four Hundred Years of Shakespeare’s First Folio” is a Fascinating Look Into Shakespeare’s Folios
Recent release “Four Hundred Years of Shakespeare’s First Folio” from Covenant Books author Thomas Hubeart is a compelling work that explores the history and legacy of Shakespeare’s folios.
Ft. Lauderdale, FL, November 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Thomas Hubeart, who lives in South Florida, has completed his/her new book, “Four Hundred Years of Shakespeare’s First Folio”: an intriguing deep-dive into the history of Shakespeare’s folios.
Author Thomas Hubeart has been intrigued by Shakespeare and his First Folio for many years; but his other interests include the King James Bible, classical music, and cats and dogs. His day job is as an analyst for a large financial company.
Hubeart writes, “As monumental books go, the Shakespeare First Folio is right up there with the Bible (both Gutenberg’s and the King James), though in 1623 absolutely no one would have been able to predict its eventual importance.” He adds that this “comprehensive volume” of Shakespeare’s plays sprang from Ben Jonson’s folio of his own works and that it made the later Beaumont and Fletcher folio possible. It was also reprinted three times within a hundred years and then spawned numerous reprints up to the present day.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Thomas Hubeart’s new book invites readers to discover the history behind Shakespeare’s folios.
Readers can purchase “Four Hundred Years of Shakespeare’s First Folio” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Thomas Hubeart has been intrigued by Shakespeare and his First Folio for many years; but his other interests include the King James Bible, classical music, and cats and dogs. His day job is as an analyst for a large financial company.
Hubeart writes, “As monumental books go, the Shakespeare First Folio is right up there with the Bible (both Gutenberg’s and the King James), though in 1623 absolutely no one would have been able to predict its eventual importance.” He adds that this “comprehensive volume” of Shakespeare’s plays sprang from Ben Jonson’s folio of his own works and that it made the later Beaumont and Fletcher folio possible. It was also reprinted three times within a hundred years and then spawned numerous reprints up to the present day.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Thomas Hubeart’s new book invites readers to discover the history behind Shakespeare’s folios.
Readers can purchase “Four Hundred Years of Shakespeare’s First Folio” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories