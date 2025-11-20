Author Joseph Tozer’s New Book “Iuvenis Ignis: Tongues of Fire” is an In-Depth Discussion of the Seven Spirits of Attributes of God, the Holy Spirit, and Christ
Recent release “Iuvenis Ignis: Tongues of Fire” from Covenant Books author Joseph Tozer is a fascinating study of the seven spirits of God and how these attributes can be found in one’s daily life. Through sharing his writings, Tozer aims to help readers forge a stronger bond to the Lord as they navigate life’s trials.
Pueblo, CO, November 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Tozer, a husband, father, and business owner, has completed his new book, “Iuvenis Ignis: Tongues of Fire”: a poignant and thought-provoking study of the seven spirits of God and how these attributes can be found brought to life within Christ.
“‘Iuvenis Ignis: Tongues of Fire’ is an in-depth theological study on the Spirit of God and the seven spirits or primary intentions of God the Father, the Holy Spirit, and the divine nature of Christ,” shares Tozer. “The study walks through the positive physical manifestations in Genesis and gives negative examples of judgments in Revelation. We can see these same spirits lived out during the life of Christ. It is my hope that you as the reader will cultivate a deep and loving affection toward God so that we, His bride, can live with mutual affection and harmony with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joseph Tozer’s new book is a compelling account that promises to resonate with readers from all backgrounds, encouraging them to open their hearts and minds up to the Lord and lead a life that centers God above all.
Readers can purchase “Iuvenis Ignis: Tongues of Fire” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“‘Iuvenis Ignis: Tongues of Fire’ is an in-depth theological study on the Spirit of God and the seven spirits or primary intentions of God the Father, the Holy Spirit, and the divine nature of Christ,” shares Tozer. “The study walks through the positive physical manifestations in Genesis and gives negative examples of judgments in Revelation. We can see these same spirits lived out during the life of Christ. It is my hope that you as the reader will cultivate a deep and loving affection toward God so that we, His bride, can live with mutual affection and harmony with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joseph Tozer’s new book is a compelling account that promises to resonate with readers from all backgrounds, encouraging them to open their hearts and minds up to the Lord and lead a life that centers God above all.
Readers can purchase “Iuvenis Ignis: Tongues of Fire” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories