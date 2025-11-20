Author Frida Love’s New Book “Gang War” Follows a Young Woman Who Moves to Chicago After Her Boyfriend is Killed, Only to Lose Her Next Love to Gun Violence Again
Recent release “Gang War” from Page Publishing author Frida Love is a powerful story that centers around Jacinta, a young woman whose life is forever changed when her boyfriend is gunned down by a rival gang member. After fleeing to Chicago, Jacinta falls for a woman named Shakira, who meets a similar tragic end, forcing Jacinta to navigate her grief and forge a new path forward.
New York, NY, November 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Frida Love, a native of Harlem and a proud mother to her five cats, has completed her new book “Gang War”: a gripping story of one woman’s journey with grief after losing two incredible loves to a gang war and gun violence.
“‘Gang War’ takes place in Chicago, Illinois,” writes Frida. “It’s about a girl named Jacinta who moves from New York to Chicago after losing her boyfriend Khalil to gun violence after being shot by another gang Rival. She then falls in love with a girl named Shakira while living on Saint Lawrence Avenue and 63rd Street. Sadly, her girlfriend lost her life the same way to gun violence and became very well known. The story is inspired by Gakirah Barnes.”
Published by Page Publishing, Frida Love’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they are drawn into the violent underworld of gang wars, where no one is ever truly safe. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Gang War” is an emotionally stirring and candid story of love, loss, heartache, and healing that is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase "Gang War" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
