Author Frida Love’s New Book “Gang War” Follows a Young Woman Who Moves to Chicago After Her Boyfriend is Killed, Only to Lose Her Next Love to Gun Violence Again

Recent release “Gang War” from Page Publishing author Frida Love is a powerful story that centers around Jacinta, a young woman whose life is forever changed when her boyfriend is gunned down by a rival gang member. After fleeing to Chicago, Jacinta falls for a woman named Shakira, who meets a similar tragic end, forcing Jacinta to navigate her grief and forge a new path forward.