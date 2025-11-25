Masonboro Press to Release New Psychological and Paranormal Thriller, "Murder Manor" by Cori Nevruz in 2026
A psychological thriller with a whisper of the paranormal—book your stay at the manor, but beware: not every guest checks out.
Wilmington, NC, November 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Thriller author Cori Nevruz returns with her fifth novel, "Murder Manor," a psychological and paranormal thriller. The heart-stopping novel will be available in paperback, hardcover, ebook, and audiobook formats.
About the Book:
In a secluded valley, local life has always unfolded beneath the brooding shadow of the mountain—a presence as constant as it is feared. Generations have passed down stories of the lodge at its peak, where cruelty and madness once reigned before the doors were sealed and the truth buried beneath snow and silence.
Nearly a century later, a new owner reopened the lodge, and soon, people began to vanish… again.
Three teenagers, isolated on a family vacation and cut off from the comforts of their modern world, find themselves drawn to the mountain’s dark allure. Strange sounds ripple through the old house at night. A stranger spotted out the window one minute disappears the next. The past seems to breathe just beneath the surface—watching, waiting.
As their curiosity turns to terror, the line between legend and reality blurs. The question is no longer what happened here—but whether they’ll make it off the mountain alive.
Early Praise for The Unwelcome Guest
“Finished fast! So good!” — ARC Reader
“When you like a little supernatural with your psycho killers…” — ARC Reader
Release & Availability:
Murder Manor will be released on February 3, 2026, and will be available on Amazon.com, select book stores, and at www.CoriWroteABook.com. Expanded distribution including international sales will be available March 1, 2026.
For Media & Event Inquiries:
For bulk orders, book signings, readings, author discussions, or to request a stop on the 2026 book tour, please contact www.MasonboroPress.com.
Follow Cori Nevruz on social media for updates and visit www.CoriWroteABook.com for more details.
About the Book:
In a secluded valley, local life has always unfolded beneath the brooding shadow of the mountain—a presence as constant as it is feared. Generations have passed down stories of the lodge at its peak, where cruelty and madness once reigned before the doors were sealed and the truth buried beneath snow and silence.
Nearly a century later, a new owner reopened the lodge, and soon, people began to vanish… again.
Three teenagers, isolated on a family vacation and cut off from the comforts of their modern world, find themselves drawn to the mountain’s dark allure. Strange sounds ripple through the old house at night. A stranger spotted out the window one minute disappears the next. The past seems to breathe just beneath the surface—watching, waiting.
As their curiosity turns to terror, the line between legend and reality blurs. The question is no longer what happened here—but whether they’ll make it off the mountain alive.
Early Praise for The Unwelcome Guest
“Finished fast! So good!” — ARC Reader
“When you like a little supernatural with your psycho killers…” — ARC Reader
Release & Availability:
Murder Manor will be released on February 3, 2026, and will be available on Amazon.com, select book stores, and at www.CoriWroteABook.com. Expanded distribution including international sales will be available March 1, 2026.
For Media & Event Inquiries:
For bulk orders, book signings, readings, author discussions, or to request a stop on the 2026 book tour, please contact www.MasonboroPress.com.
Follow Cori Nevruz on social media for updates and visit www.CoriWroteABook.com for more details.
Contact
Masonboro Press, LLCContact
Cori Nevruz
919-610-8532
masonboropress.com
Cori Nevruz
919-610-8532
masonboropress.com
Categories