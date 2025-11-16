Ship Overseas Inc. Expands Import Operations from U.K. and Germany to U.S.
Ship Overseas Inc. based in San Diego, announces expanded international operations into the U.K. and Germany, now its top markets for importing vehicles and heavy machinery to the U.S. The company reports a 42% increase in import volume and a 21% rise in demand, supported by full-service logistics and customs handling.
San Diego, CA, November 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ship Overseas Inc, a leading international vehicle shipping company founded in 1983 and based in San Diego, has announced a strategic expansion of its import operations from the United Kingdom and Germany to the United States. This move marks a significant milestone in the company’s global logistics footprint, positioning the U.K. and Germany as its top European markets for vehicle and heavy machinery imports.
The expansion includes comprehensive ground transportation services within both countries, connecting customers to major shipping ports. Ship Overseas Inc now offers complete door-to-door and port-to-port solutions, managing all port documentation and customs clearance to streamline the import process.
According to CEO and company spokesperson Miron Friedman, demand for these routes has surged. “We’ve seen a 42% increase in vehicle imports from the U.K. and Germany, and a 21% rise in overall demand for these shipping lanes,” said Friedman. “This growth reflects the trust our customers place in our ability to deliver reliable, end-to-end logistics.”
Ship Overseas Inc’s enhanced services cater to both individual and commercial clients seeking to import cars, trucks, and heavy equipment from Europe to the U.S. With decades of experience and a reputation for operational excellence, the company continues to adapt to global market trends while maintaining its commitment to customer satisfaction.
About Ship Overseas Inc.
Founded in 1983 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Ship Overseas Inc is a global leader in international vehicle and heavy machinery shipping. The company specializes in RoRo (Roll-on/Roll-off), FCL (Full Container Load), and LCL (Less than Container Load) ocean freight services. With a trusted network of logistics partners and decades of industry expertise, Ship Overseas Inc delivers secure, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for clients worldwide. Recent expansion into the U.K. and Germany has positioned these European markets as top sources for vehicle and equipment imports to the United States, reinforcing the company’s commitment to responsive, full-service global shipping.
For media inquiries or shipping quotes, contact:
Miron Friedman
CEO
Ship Overseas Inc.
858-547-0840
miron@shipoverseas.com
www.shipoverseas.com
