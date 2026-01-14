The Joyful Leader by Nicole Van Valen to Launch January 2026 from Publish Your Purpose

Author, coach, and consultant Nicole Van Valen will release her new book, The Joyful Leader (Publish Your Purpose, 2025, ISBN 979-8-88797-152-0, 979-8-88797-153-7, 979-8-88797-154-4) on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.