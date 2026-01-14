The Joyful Leader by Nicole Van Valen to Launch January 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Author, coach, and consultant Nicole Van Valen will release her new book, The Joyful Leader (Publish Your Purpose, 2025, ISBN 979-8-88797-152-0, 979-8-88797-153-7, 979-8-88797-154-4) on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.
Hartford, CT, January 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Are you giving less than your all at work, calling in sick more often, or dreading going to your job? Are you living an unfulfilling life designed by others?
In today's fast-paced corporate world, reclaiming control of your career and transforming personal challenges into opportunities are essential! Discover a path beyond workplace stress and burnout in this transformative guide to reclaiming your energy and purpose. Escaping burnout doesn't always mean leaving your job - it's about cultivating resilience from within.
Drawing parallels to managing toxic relationships, the author advocates for a strategy rooted in self-discovery and personal empowerment. Through stories and practical advice, you'll learn to identify stressors, nurture joy, and influence your environment to support better mental health and increase productivity. The book introduces a unique and powerful three-stage model for building resilience and finding joy personally and professionally: Ready, Set, Go. In the Ready stage, you'll deepen self-awareness, uncover stress triggers, and explore what brings you peace. Moving to Set, you'll navigate workplace dynamics more effectively, fostering a positive culture around you. Finally, in the Go stage, you'll align personal goals with proactive actions, taking charge of your destiny with renewed vigor. This holistic approach empowers you to design a resilient life, equipped to tackle challenges with a growth mindset and sustained enthusiasm.
Whether you're seeking to regain control of your career or transform personal challenges into opportunities, this book will inspire you to rediscover, redesign, and realign your life. It's a call to embark on a journey of resilience, where joy becomes a catalyst for thriving amidst adversity. Discover your path to resilience today and start living a life aligned with your true aspirations.
Get your copy of The Joyful Leader at your favorite place to buy books, now available for purchase here: https://l1nq.com/SCRBF.
Nicole Van Valen, M.S., L.M.F.T., SHRM-SCP, is a distinguished leader and speaker with over two decades of experience in healthcare, behavioral health, and entertainment. As Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Keane Insights, she drives growth and vibrant cultures in social service and healthcare organizations. Her transformative leadership focuses on enhancing resilience, belonging, and inclusion, making her a sought-after expert in her field.
With a unique background in dance, including roles with the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders, University of Miami and Miami HEAT dance teams, Nicole inspires resilience in and out of the workplace. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy, and also studied Organizational Leadership specializing in Human Resources. Her commitment to inclusive leadership is highlighted by her Senior Certified Professional credentials from SHRM and expertise in Inclusive Workplace Culture, Coaching and Mentoring, and Conflict Mediation.
Originally from the Bahamas and residing in South Florida, Nicole is a wife and mother, navigating complex challenges with grace. Her leadership style, rooted in empathy and effectiveness, shapes organizational cultures with love, joy, and spirit.
You can learn more about Nicole and her work at KeaneInsights.com.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose, visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 302 pages, 5.5" x 8.5”, hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$29.95 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-153-7
$44.95 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-152-0
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-154-4
