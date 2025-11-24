ABD Breaks Its Own Square Footage Record with Largest Custom Luxury Home in Providence
ABD Development Company has announced the unveiling of a record-breaking new custom home in Providence Orlando. The Florida golf club home is the largest home ABD has ever built at over 5,300 square feet with three stories. It is located on a stretch of three lots that are arguably the best home sites in Central Florida, with the remaining two still available for similar estates.
Davenport, FL, November 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ABD Development Company is on a mission to build the best new Central Florida luxury homes southwest of Orlando in Providence Golf Club Community. The developer recently announced the completion of the largest custom built home in its 40 year history of award-winning construction. The three-story and 5,300 plus square foot home overlooks the Providence championship golf course and the announcement of its completion was a sensation in regional real estate circles.
“Welcome to the newest generation of ABD custom-built forever homes in Providence. Our client envisioned it and we brought it to life. We are constantly improving upon new evolutions of our floor plans to suit every discerning buyer’s specific needs and this palatial golf club estate is no exception,” said Yuval Botansky, President of ABD. “Another timely example of our totally custom craftsmanship abilities is the house on the corner in Hampton Green. That one is a Cabana Courtyard model personalized and built for a repeat ABD customer.”
Providence has long been established as Central Florida’s favorite golf club community, gated and low maintenance with the lowest HOA fees to be found and no CDD fees. The client chose this location as the place to commission the largest home ABD has ever built at over 5,300 square feet with three stories, including an elevator and floating staircase. It was delivered “designer ready” with base finishes so the owner can customize it to his tastes. It is located on a stretch of three lots that are the very best in Providence - and arguably the best home sites in Central Florida. Situated on an eastern facing bluff 40 feet above the fairway of the 16th hole, the investor will be able to drink his morning coffee and watch the sunrise on either of his two rear balconies. There are two more lots available next door, each with the same views and reserved for buyers who are looking to build similar sized fully custom estates like this.
The announcement regarding the new record breaker inspired Realtor Marcia Veloso to attest to her own experience in Providence: ”I absolutely love my own home, which was built by ABD. It’s a Manchester model, but I customized it completely, as we can with custom homes, and it turned out absolutely stunning. It has 5,130 square feet under air, and ABD did an excellent job with every detail: the finishes, the cabinetry, the ceilings, everything I wanted, they delivered perfectly. Over the years, we’ve already modernized it and made some updates in the kitchen, and it’s still absolutely beautiful, truly a timeless home. I’ve owned my home since 2008, and I’m still in love with it. It has a beautiful view of the lake and the golf course, with that peaceful breeze in the air. I couldn’t be happier! We love living here in the Heritage Green neighborhood at Providence."
Heritage Green sold out in 2021 and ABD is currently building in Hampton Green, with some spec homes available now:
3015 Kensington Avenue, Davenport FL 33837 - Parade of Homes Orlando WINNER!
3016 Kensington Avenue, Davenport FL 33837
3019 Kensington Avenue, Davenport FL 33837
3024 Kensington Avenue, Davenport FL 33837
3032 Kensington Avenue, Davenport FL 33837
3036 Kensington Avenue, Davenport FL 33837
3040 Kensington Avenue, Davenport FL 33837
For more information about ABD Development, please see
www.abddevelopment.com
For more information about Providence Golf Club Community, please see
www.providenceflorida.com
“Welcome to the newest generation of ABD custom-built forever homes in Providence. Our client envisioned it and we brought it to life. We are constantly improving upon new evolutions of our floor plans to suit every discerning buyer’s specific needs and this palatial golf club estate is no exception,” said Yuval Botansky, President of ABD. “Another timely example of our totally custom craftsmanship abilities is the house on the corner in Hampton Green. That one is a Cabana Courtyard model personalized and built for a repeat ABD customer.”
Providence has long been established as Central Florida’s favorite golf club community, gated and low maintenance with the lowest HOA fees to be found and no CDD fees. The client chose this location as the place to commission the largest home ABD has ever built at over 5,300 square feet with three stories, including an elevator and floating staircase. It was delivered “designer ready” with base finishes so the owner can customize it to his tastes. It is located on a stretch of three lots that are the very best in Providence - and arguably the best home sites in Central Florida. Situated on an eastern facing bluff 40 feet above the fairway of the 16th hole, the investor will be able to drink his morning coffee and watch the sunrise on either of his two rear balconies. There are two more lots available next door, each with the same views and reserved for buyers who are looking to build similar sized fully custom estates like this.
The announcement regarding the new record breaker inspired Realtor Marcia Veloso to attest to her own experience in Providence: ”I absolutely love my own home, which was built by ABD. It’s a Manchester model, but I customized it completely, as we can with custom homes, and it turned out absolutely stunning. It has 5,130 square feet under air, and ABD did an excellent job with every detail: the finishes, the cabinetry, the ceilings, everything I wanted, they delivered perfectly. Over the years, we’ve already modernized it and made some updates in the kitchen, and it’s still absolutely beautiful, truly a timeless home. I’ve owned my home since 2008, and I’m still in love with it. It has a beautiful view of the lake and the golf course, with that peaceful breeze in the air. I couldn’t be happier! We love living here in the Heritage Green neighborhood at Providence."
Heritage Green sold out in 2021 and ABD is currently building in Hampton Green, with some spec homes available now:
3015 Kensington Avenue, Davenport FL 33837 - Parade of Homes Orlando WINNER!
3016 Kensington Avenue, Davenport FL 33837
3019 Kensington Avenue, Davenport FL 33837
3024 Kensington Avenue, Davenport FL 33837
3032 Kensington Avenue, Davenport FL 33837
3036 Kensington Avenue, Davenport FL 33837
3040 Kensington Avenue, Davenport FL 33837
For more information about ABD Development, please see
www.abddevelopment.com
For more information about Providence Golf Club Community, please see
www.providenceflorida.com
Contact
ABD Development Company/ProvidenceContact
Matt Brown, VP of Sales, Marketing & Land Acquisition
863-420-2100, extension 203
www.abddevelopment.com
Matt Brown, VP of Sales, Marketing & Land Acquisition
863-420-2100, extension 203
www.abddevelopment.com
Categories