Brand Message Launch: Healing Relationships from the Inside Out
Dr. Dar Hawks Unveils a Transformational New Message for Women and Couples Seeking Deep, Lasting Relationship Healing
Phoenix, AZ, November 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Dar Hawks Launches a Message for Heart-Centered Women and Couples Who Feel Unseen, Drained, or Disconnected in Their Relationships
Relationship and Communication Healer Dr. Dar Hawks is stepping forward with a renewed message and mission designed for women and couples who give everything to love — yet often feel unseen, unheard, or emotionally exhausted.
After decades of supporting individuals and couples through communication breakdowns, emotional overwhelm, relationship burnout, confusion around staying or leaving the relationship, and the heavy weight of carrying the “emotional load,” Dr. Dar is unveiling a platform that brings clarity and comfort to those who feel like they’re “too much,” “not enough,” or “always the one holding everything together.”
At the core of her work is a simple but life-changing truth:
You don’t need to become less… you need to understand your Relationship Needs.
The Relationship Success Framework: A New Way to Understand Yourself in Love
built on over 25 years of practice, Dr. Dar’s Relationship Success Framework helps people uncover the hidden patterns and unmet needs that quietly shape every relationship — often without them realizing it.
The Framework identifies 5 sovereign relationship needs inspired by the work of Dr. William Glasser:
Love & Belonging: the need to feel cherished, included, and emotionally safe
Freedom: the need to breathe, choose, and not feel controlled or boxed in
Fun: the need for joy, lightness, and connection without heaviness
Safety & Survival: the need for stability, consistency, and predictability
Empowerment/Power: the need to feel capable, valued, and heard
“This isn’t about fixing people,” Dr. Dar says. “It’s about helping them understand why they feel what they feel — and giving them the tools to express themselves with confidence and compassion.”
A New Home for Relationship Healing
As part of this message launch, Dr. Dar is expanding her offerings:
The Primary Relationship Needs Quiz
1:1 Coaching for Women
Couples Healing Sessions
The Better Relationships Communication Toolkit
Monthly community events for insight, support, and skill-building
YouTube teachings, newsletters, and podcast conversations that offer comfort and clarity
Why This Launch Matters
Women today are carrying more emotional labor than ever. Many are exhausted from trying to keep the connection in their relationship alive on their own. They’re navigating people-pleasing, chronic self-blame, resentment, giving more than they receive, they don’t want to feel, and conversations that leave them feeling defeated.
Dr. Dar’s message offers an alternative:
Relationships can be healed from the inside out — with clarity, compassion, and the courage to honor your needs.
About Dr. Dar Hawks
Dr. Dar Hawks is a Relationship and Communication Healer specializing in helping heart-centered women and couples reconnect, rebuild trust, and communicate with clarity. She is the creator of the Relationship Success Framework and the Sovereign Relationship Needs Quiz, which has helped countless individuals identify and understand the emotional needs shaping their interactions.
Media Contact
Name: Dr. Dar Hawks
Website: https://drdarhawks.com
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@DrDarHawks
Email: dr.darhawks@gmail.com
Media Contact
