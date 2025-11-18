Impro's Dickens UnScripted at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, November 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A holiday comedy inspired by the works of Charles Dickens. This is a Winter Holiday show built on vivid narration and rich characters inspired by the books of Charles Dickens, all of it improvised.
Paul Rogan directs Amy Kidd, Gale Brennan, Leanna Dindal, Mike Rock, Paul Rogan, and Ryan Smith. Produced by Mike Rock, Sound by Tyler Weil, and Lights by Liam Sullivan.
Dickens UnScripted will run December 1 & 2, 2025 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $50 with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055, or visit our website to purchase tickets.
