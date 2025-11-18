Empowerment Through Training: Krav Maga Hawaii Launches Maui Self-Defense Event

Krav Maga Hawaii will host a real-world self-defense seminar on November 23, 2025, from 2–5:30 PM at The Club Maui in Kahului. Led by founder Kevin L. Lewis, the event teaches practical Krav Maga, threat recognition, and decision-making under stress. Open to adults and teens—no experience needed. Limited spots available.