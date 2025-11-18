Empowerment Through Training: Krav Maga Hawaii Launches Maui Self-Defense Event
Krav Maga Hawaii will host a real-world self-defense seminar on November 23, 2025, from 2–5:30 PM at The Club Maui in Kahului. Led by founder Kevin L. Lewis, the event teaches practical Krav Maga, threat recognition, and decision-making under stress. Open to adults and teens—no experience needed. Limited spots available.
Kahului, HI, November 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Krav Maga Hawaii Announces Real-World Self-Defense Seminar in Maui — November 23, 2025
Krav Maga Hawaii, led by founder and instructor Kevin L. Lewis, will host a comprehensive real-world self-defense seminar on November 23, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM at The Club Maui in Kahului. This 3.5-hour training event is open to adults and teens, and no prior experience is required.
The seminar is designed to empower everyday people with practical skills to protect themselves and their families in real-world situations. Participants will learn a combination of Krav Maga fundamentals, situational awareness, and threat recognition skills grounded in human behavior and real violence dynamics.
“Violence doesn’t schedule an appointment,” said Kevin Lewis, founder of Krav Maga Hawaii and a subject matter expert in defensive tactics, use of force, and threat recognition. “This seminar is built to give people the tools, confidence, and mindset they need to stay safe — so that one may walk in peace.”
Seminar Highlights Include:
Fundamental Krav Maga striking and defensive techniques
How to escape common attacks and holds
Principles of surviving close-range, weapon-based, and surprise attacks
Human behavior, predatory cues, and pre-incident indicators
How to make fast, effective decisions under stress
Realistic, simple tactics designed for everyday people
Event Details:
Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025
Time: 2:00 PM – 5:30 PM
Location: The Club Maui, Kahului, Maui
enrollment Link:
docs.google.com/forms/d/1xr3m7ChgLm2MUq5-mxT0Qe22YzknoqrhJZlG-JJWNVY/edit
Open to: Adults and teens (no experience required)
This seminar is part of Krav Maga Hawaii’s mission to bring high-quality, reality-based self-defense training to communities across the Hawaiian Islands. Lewis brings over 30 years of experience in Krav Maga, law enforcement training, defensive tactics instruction, executive protection, and behavioral threat analysis.
Space is limited, and early registration is strongly encouraged.
About Krav Maga Hawaii
Krav Maga Hawaii provides practical, real-world self-defense instruction built on the principles of simplicity, aggression, and effectiveness. The organization offers seminars, workshops, online courses, and community safety programs designed to empower individuals, families, and professionals with the skills and mindset needed to stay safe.
Media Contact:
Kevin L. Lewis
Founder, Krav Maga Hawaii
info@kravmagahawaii.org
www.kravmagahawaii.org
