How to Write a Holiday at North Coast Rep Reading Series
Solana Beach, CA, November 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Is there any room for a good old fashioned story anymore? Join the Christopherson's as they face - horror of horrors - a Holiday weekend without wifi, without phones, even without electricity! Is conversation enough to bridge connection? Will imagination spark reconciliation? Is the perfect Family Holiday even possible anymore? Find out in this hilarious, genre-bouncing, theatrical family comedy.
Written and Co-Directed by Rachael Van Wormer and Omri Schein. Featured in the cast are: Todd Blakesley, Brian Mackey*, Amanda Sitton*, Audrey Deubig, and Geoffrey Geissinger.
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.
How to Write a Holiday reading will be presented on December 4, 2025 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $25. Call 858-481-1055, or visit our website to purchase tickets.
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
