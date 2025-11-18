The Adventures of Robin Hood at Theatre School @ North Coast Rep
Solana Beach, CA, November 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents a show with bubbling energy and comedic buffoonery in this British Pantomime version of The Adventures of Robin Hood as its next student production.
Featured in the cast are (Stewart Armstrong, Poway; Conor Buffini, Carlsbad; Simone Cho, Carmel Valley; Izzy Cruz, Carlsbad; Benedict Heaps, Normal Heights; Theodora Hoyle, Del Mar; Milo Jared, San Diego; Kaia Minasian, Rancho Santa Fe; Gabriela Neira, Carmel Valley; Alice Price, Carlsbad; Nicole Sample, Carlsbad; Steve Smith, Normal Heights; Phoebe Thomas, San Marcos; and Maeve Zavattero, Carlsbad.
Performances are December 11th through December 14 in North Coast Repertory Theatre’s Theatre School Studio Space: 985 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Solana Beach, CA 92075 with show times at 5:30pm December 11, 12, and 13, and 2pm December 13 and 14. Ticket prices are regularly $25.00 for adults and $12 for students, seniors, or active military. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.
Featured in the cast are (Stewart Armstrong, Poway; Conor Buffini, Carlsbad; Simone Cho, Carmel Valley; Izzy Cruz, Carlsbad; Benedict Heaps, Normal Heights; Theodora Hoyle, Del Mar; Milo Jared, San Diego; Kaia Minasian, Rancho Santa Fe; Gabriela Neira, Carmel Valley; Alice Price, Carlsbad; Nicole Sample, Carlsbad; Steve Smith, Normal Heights; Phoebe Thomas, San Marcos; and Maeve Zavattero, Carlsbad.
Performances are December 11th through December 14 in North Coast Repertory Theatre’s Theatre School Studio Space: 985 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Solana Beach, CA 92075 with show times at 5:30pm December 11, 12, and 13, and 2pm December 13 and 14. Ticket prices are regularly $25.00 for adults and $12 for students, seniors, or active military. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.
Contact
North Coast Repertory TheatreContact
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
Categories