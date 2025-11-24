Brighter Suns Presents Next Release: "Ants on a Wire"
Brighter Suns to release their latest single, Ants on a Wire, for all streaming/download platforms on 12/5/25
San Francsico, CA, November 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Check out the last new track of 2025 being released by the luminous alternative indie trio, Brighter Suns.
Ants on a Wire draws on Brighter Suns’ basic piano trio arrangement to lure the listener into a revolving melodic pattern that elicits the feeling of ‘marching on and on’. A straight-ahead pop melody betrays the desperate mood of searching for meaning among the grind of work life. While the insect world sets the stage as an allegory for the chorus, the vocal melody helps relay the warning if you try to stop and why you have to just ‘keep moving forward’.
The track exhibits a surprisingly full sound for the simple trio arrangement, with the drums driving the feel, and bass and piano providing the repetitive backdrop for a full-throated vocal performance that engages the listener. The darker tone of the subject matter is supported by a short but slick bass solo. It’s another powerful addition to the trio’s catalog, with its natural instrument feel and smooth melodies with slightly disturbing undertones.
Led by seasoned keyboardist, composer, and vocalist Ken Barsky, Brighter Suns features veteran percussionist Scott Wild, and distinguished bassist and guitarist Paul Britt.
Ants on a Wire continues to display Brighter Suns’ live performance feel, drawing from a wide spectrum of alternative rock and pop groups while still producing something fresh and original.
As Brighter Suns continues to release tracks from their newly minted catalog of original material through a song-by-song rollout, Ants on a Wire will be released 12/5/25.
Listen to a pre-release of Ants on a Wire here: https://on.soundcloud.com/IgfXtfwLhhjqt6fJiZ
