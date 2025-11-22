Glossa Launches AI-Powered Contradiction Check to Prevent Costly Requirements Conflicts in Software Projects
Glossa announced Contradiction Check, an AI feature that automatically identifies conflicting requirements in software implementations before development begins. The tool analyzes all project requirements and flags contradictions that typically emerge too late, causing scope creep and change orders. Founded by a former Salesforce and AgentSync product leader, Glossa helps teams make discovery 70% faster.
San Francisco, CA, November 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Glossa Launches Contradiction Check to Eliminate Costly Requirements Conflicts Before Development Begins.
AI-powered app automatically identifies conflicting requirements across stakeholder conversations, preventing scope creep and change orders in software implementations.
Glossa, the AI-powered requirements management platform, today announced the general availability of Contradiction Check, a breakthrough feature that automatically identifies and flags contradictory requirements before they derail software implementation projects.
Software implementation projects routinely go over budget and timeline due to conflicting requirements that emerge too late in the development cycle. A stakeholder from IT mandates that only developers can access donor data for security reasons, while a volunteer coordinator separately mentions that volunteers perform gift entry weekly. These contradictions often slip through discovery unnoticed until teams have already invested significant development time.
"We're human – we can't hold every conversation, every requirement, and every detail in our heads simultaneously," said Alison Meyer, Founder of Glossa. "Contradiction Check does what even the most experienced business analysts struggle with: analyzing every piece of input simultaneously to flag requirements that don't align, before those conflicts become expensive change orders."
How Contradiction Check Works
Glossa's Contradiction Check feature automatically analyzes all requirements within a project and surfaces pairs that are either contradictory or significantly overlapping. Users can filter results to view only contradictions or only duplications, and can take action in three ways:
Merge requirements by intelligently combining content from both into a single, coherent statement
Ignore the flagged pair if the system incorrectly identified a conflict
Ignore one requirement if it's determined to be invalid
The feature maintains full visibility and auditability, providing a complete record of all requirements reviewed and actions taken. Every requirement includes traceability back to its source conversation, down to the specific timestamp.
Forcing Early Stakeholder Alignment
Contradiction Check addresses what Meyer calls "the Discovery Paradox" – the more stakeholders you engage during discovery, the more contradictory requirements you collect. Early customers report catching an average of 5 contradictions per project that would have otherwise resulted in late-stage rework.
"This feature saves teams from scope creep and rework," said Meyer. "The classic trap is that Stakeholder A says one thing, Stakeholder B says the opposite, and you don't realize it until you're deep in development – or worse, in user acceptance testing."
Building on Proven Enterprise Experience
The Glossa team brings deep experience in software implementations from both sides. Meyer previously led product at Salesforce, where she helped launch a zero-to-one product that reached $67M ARR with 4,800 customers, and later served as Head of Product at AgentSync, a unicorn startup. Before Salesforce, Wagner spent thousands of hours as a Salesforce implementation consultant, experiencing firsthand the costly impact of contradictory requirements discovered too late.
Glossa automatically captures requirements from client meetings, emails, and documents, eliminating manual note-taking and ensuring no details are lost. The platform provides seamless handoffs from sales to delivery teams, with all discovery context preserved and searchable.
Availability
Contradiction Check is now available to all Glossa customers. Teams interested in learning more about Glossa or requesting a demo can visit glossapro.ai/tryglossa.
About Glossa
Glossa is an AI-powered requirements management platform that transforms how teams capture, analyze, and manage software implementation requirements. By automatically consuming client conversations, documents, and messages, Glossa generates structured requirements with full traceability, catches contradictions early, and makes discovery up to 70% faster. Founded by experienced product leaders from Salesforce and AgentSync, Glossa is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Media Contact: Alison Meyer, Founder, Glossa, ali@glossapro.ai | glossapro.ai
