Glossa Introduces Citations: Instant Video Proof for Every Project Requirement
Glossa launched Citations, allowing teams to trace every requirement to the exact moment in documents, emails, or video meetings where it was discussed. The feature eliminates hours of searching through emails, Slack, and meeting notes when stakeholders question requirement origins. Teams can now click any requirement and see timestamped video proof, preventing costly misalignments and disputes during implementation projects.
San Francisco, CA, November 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New feature links requirements to exact conversation timestamps, eliminating "where did this come from?" debates that stall projects.
Glossa, the AI-powered requirements management platform, today announced Citations Visualization, a feature that provides instant video proof for the origin of every software requirement. Teams can now click any requirement and watch the exact moment it was discussed in client conversations, eliminating hours of searching through scattered documentation.
Every implementation professional knows the scenario: a stakeholder questions where a requirement came from, claiming they never requested it. Teams then spend hours digging through email chains, Slack threads, and meeting transcripts trying to prove what was agreed. By the time they find the answer—if they find it—the project has stalled and trust has eroded.
"Requirements drift is expensive," said Alison Wagner, Founder and CEO of Glossa. "Projects stall when people can't agree on what was decided or why. We built Citations so teams never have to play the 'where did this come from?' game again. Click any requirement in Glossa and watch the actual video moment where it was discussed. No hunting. No guessing. Just instant proof."
Beyond Traditional Citations
Before today, consultants would impress by citing entire documents or meetings. But now, Glossa's Citations links requirements to the exact second in video recordings where they were mentioned. This precision provides:
Instant Clarity – "Where did that requirement come from?" answered in 5 seconds instead of 5 hours
Stakeholder Alignment – Timestamped video proof resolves disputes immediately when clients claim they never requested something
Knowledge Preservation – New team members joining mid-project can see the full context and understand the "why" behind decisions
Complete Traceability – Full project history remains searchable, with every requirement traceable to its source conversation
Real-World Impact
The feature addresses a critical gap in how implementation teams manage client expectations and project scope. When stakeholders have selective memory about what was agreed, teams can now provide definitive proof in seconds rather than hours.
"Client claims they never said that? Here's the timestamp," said Meyer. "New team member asks why we're building X? Here's the conversation. Stakeholder has amnesia about what was agreed? Here's the receipts."
The Citations feature builds on Glossa's core capability of automatically capturing and analyzing client conversations, documents, and messages. Every requirement generated from these sources now includes a clickable link to its origin—not just "Meeting on 10/15" but the actual second in the video where it was said.
Seamless Integration with Existing Workflows
Citations works automatically with Glossa's existing integrations, including Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Gmail, Outlook, Google Drive, and OneDrive. As conversations are captured and requirements are generated, the citation links are created automatically—no additional work required.
The feature also enhances Glossa's search functionality. Teams can now search across all requirements for specific topics like "data migration" and immediately access every conversation where it was discussed, with direct links to the relevant timestamps.
Building on Proven Experience
Meyer and her team bring extensive experience from both sides of the implementation equation. Before founding Glossa, Meyer spent thousands of hours as a Salesforce implementation consultant dealing with the consequences of poor requirements traceability. She later led product at Salesforce, helping launch a product that reached $67M ARR, and served as Head of Product at AgentSync, a unicorn startup where implementation challenges directly impacted sales cycles.
"Having been a consultant, I know the frustration of trying to prove what a client asked for months ago," said Wagner. "Having led product, I know how expensive requirements drift becomes. Citations solves both problems."
Availability
Citations is now available to all Glossa customers at no additional cost. Teams interested in learning more about Glossa or requesting a demo can visit glossapro.ai.
About Glossa
Glossa is an AI-powered requirements management platform that transforms how teams capture, analyze, and manage software implementation requirements. By automatically consuming client conversations, documents, and messages, Glossa generates structured requirements with full traceability, catches contradictions early, and makes discovery up to 70% faster. Founded by an experienced product leader from Salesforce and AgentSync, Glossa is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Media Contact: Alison Meyer, Founder, Glossa, ali@glossapro.ai, glossapro.ai
