Loveforce International Releases an Acoustic Version of a Simple Song with Profound Lyrics
On Friday, November 21, Loveforce International will release an acoustic version of "I'm Beyond Your Perception Of Me" by A Prophet Among Us.
Santa Clarita, CA, November 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, November 21, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single. The single is an acoustic version of what was previously known as a Dance/Rock song. The song is by Loveforce International Recording Artists A Prophet Among Us.
The new Digital Music Single by A Prophet Among Us is entitled “I’m Beyond Your Perception of Me.” The arrangement uses nothing more than an acoustic guitar, a single voice, and a simple arrangement. This yields an attempt to deliver a song that some may say is a powerful, vulnerable and touching, spiritual song. Lyrically, it is about the vastness of every human soul and how most people discount the indomitability of the human spirit.
“I’ve always like this song.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “I believe it has some of the most profound lyrics I have ever heard. I think showing it in a paired down version will allow people to notice the profundity of the lyrics,” he continued.
The new Digital Music Single will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact: Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
The new Digital Music Single by A Prophet Among Us is entitled “I’m Beyond Your Perception of Me.” The arrangement uses nothing more than an acoustic guitar, a single voice, and a simple arrangement. This yields an attempt to deliver a song that some may say is a powerful, vulnerable and touching, spiritual song. Lyrically, it is about the vastness of every human soul and how most people discount the indomitability of the human spirit.
“I’ve always like this song.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “I believe it has some of the most profound lyrics I have ever heard. I think showing it in a paired down version will allow people to notice the profundity of the lyrics,” he continued.
The new Digital Music Single will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact: Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories