Holiday Tips from the Experts at Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Pennington Biomedical Encourages “Small Shifts” for a Healthier, More Energized Holiday Season
Baton Rouge, LA, November 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As the holiday season approaches, Pennington Biomedical Research Center is sharing tips and advice to help families enjoy their celebrations while feeling their best. Building on the Center’s popular “Small Shifts” campaign, the message this year is simple: even modest changes to how we approach food, movement, and mindfulness can make a big difference in our energy, health, and enjoyment.
“Holiday meals are about joy, connection and tradition,” said Dr. John Kirwan, Executive Director at Pennington Biomedical. “But we also know that small, manageable changes – what we call ‘small shifts’ – can have a meaningful impact on how you feel during and after the celebrations.”
Pennington Biomedical researchers caution that it’s easy to overprepare during the holidays, but a little planning can go a long way toward reducing food waste. Dr. Corby Martin, Dr. John Apolzan and their research team addressed food waste with a technology-aided tailored sustainability intervention in a research study, and a number of practical tips shared with participants during the trial are applicable to the holidays as well.
Food waste prevention starts before the first bite. Making a shopping list, planning holiday meals around what you already have, and freezing leftovers instead of tossing them are all easy, practical steps people can consider during the holidays. When prepping the holiday meal, consider reusing vegetable trimmings or bones to make stock and freeze any extra with a date label for later use. Shop intentionally by purchasing only what’s needed, choosing smaller sizes, and when the meal is over, save and repurpose leftovers – or compost what you can’t eat.
One of the easiest small shifts to make is to start the day off right, according to Dr. Jacob Mey, assistant professor in the Mitochondrial Energetics and Nutrient Utilization, or MENU, Laboratory.
“Start your Thanksgiving Day with a smaller-than-usual meal – focus on whole grains, fruits, vegetables and lean proteins,” Dr. Mey said. “Skipping meals completely may cause excessive overeating at your Thanksgiving feast later.”
When it’s time for the big meal, Kate Blumberg, research dietitian in Dietary Assessment and Nutrition Counseling at Pennington Biomedical, recommends the “plate method” for balance – filling half the plate with vegetables and fruits, one-quarter with lean protein, and one-quarter with grains or starch.
Making a few simple substitutions throughout the meal can also add up quickly: opting for roasted vegetables instead of casseroles, choosing a baked sweet potato over a sugary version, or swapping traditional cranberry sauce for a fresh version can easily save hundreds of calories without sacrificing flavor.
“That way, you won’t overindulge in the higher calorie holiday treats,” Blumberg said.
To help manage portions and truly enjoy your meal, Dr. Mey advises to practice mindful eating.
“One of the things you can do is practice eating mindfully, or just slow down your eating habits,” he said. “A great, simple way to do this is to put down your fork between every bite and have a conversation with all the wonderful friends and family that you have at your dinner table.”
After dinner, movement matters. A short walk – just 10 minutes at a brisk pace – can help lower blood sugar spikes, improve digestion and combat fatigue. Making physical activity part of the day’s tradition, such as a family stroll or a friendly game outside, reinforces that healthy habits can also be joyful ones.
Dessert, too, can be approached with intention. Choosing the one treat you truly love and taking time to enjoy it often feels more satisfying than sampling a little of everything. Pennington Biomedical’s experts stress that one indulgent meal doesn’t erase months of healthy progress. What matters most is returning to balanced habits and keeping a positive mindset.
“Even one or two of these small changes can make a difference,” Dr. Kirwan added. “It’s not about doing everything at once. The goal is to build healthy habits that last beyond the holidays.”
Pennington Biomedical continues to lead global research into nutrition, metabolism, obesity, diabetes, and related conditions. The Center’s “Small Shifts” campaign is part of its broader mission to translate cutting-edge science into practical steps that help individuals and families live healthier lives.
