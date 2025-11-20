A-Team Group Names Winners of Its RegTech Insight Awards - USA for 2025
A-Team Group has announced the winners of its RegTech Insight Awards - USA 2025.
London, United Kingdom, November 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A-Team Group has announced the winners of its RegTech Insight Awards - USA 2025. The awards, which acknowledge leading RegTech solutions, services and consultancy to capital markets participants across the USA, were presented at a celebratory drinks reception following the company’s annual RegTech Summit in New York City, held on November 20.
The awards recognise established solution vendors and innovative newcomers in more than 30 categories of regulatory technology solutions and services, and include Best Financial Crime Solution, Best Solution for Buy-Side Regulatory Compliance, Best Compliance as a Service Solution, Best Sanctions and PEPs Solution, Best Solution for Records Retention, and more.
The Editor’s Recognition Award for USA RegTech Industry Professional of the Year was given to Erin Preston, Chief Compliance Officer, Wedbush Fund Advisers, LLC.
Congratulations to the award winners and thank you to all the vendors that entered A-Team Group’s RegTech Insight Awards – USA 2025, to our RegTech Insight community that voted for its preferred solutions, and to our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.”
Awards Winners
Editor's Recognition Award for USA RegTech Industry Professional of the Year - Erin Preston, Chief Compliance Officer, Wedbush Fund Advisers, LLC
Best Financial Crime Solution (including AML/Fraud) - Innovative Systems, Inc
Best Risk Calculation Engine for Regulatory Compliance - AML Partners
Best Solution for Cybersecurity Regulatory Compliance - Apexon
Best Regulatory Consultancy - North America - Capco
Best Solution for Buy-Side Regulatory Compliance - Confluence
Best Compliance as a Service Solution - LeapXpert
Best Sanctions and PEPs Solution - LSEG Risk Intelligence
Best Solution for Records Retention - MCO
Best Solution for Sell-Side Regulatory Compliance - n-Tier
Best Regulatory Alert Management Solution - NICE Actimize
Best Regulatory Reporting Solution - S&P Global Market Intelligence - Cappitech
Best AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance - Saifr
Best Conduct Risk Solution - ACA Group
Best Client On-Boarding Solution - Fenergo
Best Tax Compliance Solution - Regnology
Best KYC Surveillance Provider - RepRisk
Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution - Smarsh
Best Liquidity Risk Solution - Wolters Kluwer
Best Climate Risk Solution - BlackRock
Best Regulatory Data Solution - Bloomberg
Best RegTech Solution for Digital Assets Compliance - Chainalysis
Best Data Privacy Solution - Cypago
Most Innovative Technology for Regulatory Compliance - Datactics
Best Controversy Monitoring Solution for ESG - Dow Jones
Best Solution for CFTC Reporting - Droit
Best Post Trade Solution - DTCC
Best KYC Data Solution - Encompass
Best Trade Surveillance Solution - Eventus
Best Solution for Digital Transformation in Regulatory Compliance - Finastra
Best Cloud Solution for Regulatory Compliance - FundApps
Best Solution for Operational Resilience - Fusion Risk Management
Best Operational Risk Solution - Infosys
Best Regulatory Change Management Solution - Kaizen
Best Transaction Cost Analysis Solution for Best Execution - KX
Best Solution for Stress Testing - Moody's
Best ESG Carbon Accounting Provider - Persefoni
Best Transaction Reporting Solution - Qomply
Best Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) for Regulatory Compliance - R3
Best Regtech Start Up for Institutional Markets - SnippetSentry
Best ESG Data and Reporting Solution - Sustainalytics
Best Regulatory Intelligence Solution - Vixo
Learn more about A-Team Group awards, which also cover Data Management and TradingTech here: https://bit.ly/ATGAwards
The awards recognise established solution vendors and innovative newcomers in more than 30 categories of regulatory technology solutions and services, and include Best Financial Crime Solution, Best Solution for Buy-Side Regulatory Compliance, Best Compliance as a Service Solution, Best Sanctions and PEPs Solution, Best Solution for Records Retention, and more.
The Editor’s Recognition Award for USA RegTech Industry Professional of the Year was given to Erin Preston, Chief Compliance Officer, Wedbush Fund Advisers, LLC.
Congratulations to the award winners and thank you to all the vendors that entered A-Team Group’s RegTech Insight Awards – USA 2025, to our RegTech Insight community that voted for its preferred solutions, and to our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.”
Awards Winners
Editor's Recognition Award for USA RegTech Industry Professional of the Year - Erin Preston, Chief Compliance Officer, Wedbush Fund Advisers, LLC
Best Financial Crime Solution (including AML/Fraud) - Innovative Systems, Inc
Best Risk Calculation Engine for Regulatory Compliance - AML Partners
Best Solution for Cybersecurity Regulatory Compliance - Apexon
Best Regulatory Consultancy - North America - Capco
Best Solution for Buy-Side Regulatory Compliance - Confluence
Best Compliance as a Service Solution - LeapXpert
Best Sanctions and PEPs Solution - LSEG Risk Intelligence
Best Solution for Records Retention - MCO
Best Solution for Sell-Side Regulatory Compliance - n-Tier
Best Regulatory Alert Management Solution - NICE Actimize
Best Regulatory Reporting Solution - S&P Global Market Intelligence - Cappitech
Best AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance - Saifr
Best Conduct Risk Solution - ACA Group
Best Client On-Boarding Solution - Fenergo
Best Tax Compliance Solution - Regnology
Best KYC Surveillance Provider - RepRisk
Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution - Smarsh
Best Liquidity Risk Solution - Wolters Kluwer
Best Climate Risk Solution - BlackRock
Best Regulatory Data Solution - Bloomberg
Best RegTech Solution for Digital Assets Compliance - Chainalysis
Best Data Privacy Solution - Cypago
Most Innovative Technology for Regulatory Compliance - Datactics
Best Controversy Monitoring Solution for ESG - Dow Jones
Best Solution for CFTC Reporting - Droit
Best Post Trade Solution - DTCC
Best KYC Data Solution - Encompass
Best Trade Surveillance Solution - Eventus
Best Solution for Digital Transformation in Regulatory Compliance - Finastra
Best Cloud Solution for Regulatory Compliance - FundApps
Best Solution for Operational Resilience - Fusion Risk Management
Best Operational Risk Solution - Infosys
Best Regulatory Change Management Solution - Kaizen
Best Transaction Cost Analysis Solution for Best Execution - KX
Best Solution for Stress Testing - Moody's
Best ESG Carbon Accounting Provider - Persefoni
Best Transaction Reporting Solution - Qomply
Best Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) for Regulatory Compliance - R3
Best Regtech Start Up for Institutional Markets - SnippetSentry
Best ESG Data and Reporting Solution - Sustainalytics
Best Regulatory Intelligence Solution - Vixo
Learn more about A-Team Group awards, which also cover Data Management and TradingTech here: https://bit.ly/ATGAwards
Contact
A-Team GroupContact
Leigh Hill
44 (0)20 8090 2055
a-teamgroup.com/
Leigh Hill
44 (0)20 8090 2055
a-teamgroup.com/
Categories