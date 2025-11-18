Brown & Joseph Acquires Johnson & Rountree Premium, Expanding Its Overpayment Recovery Offerings
Itasca, IL, November 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brown & Joseph, an ARMStrong Insurance Services company and industry leader in insurance collections and premium recovery, proudly announces the acquisition of Johnson & Rountree Premium. With over thirty years serving the insurance industry, Johnson & Rountree is a leading overpayment recovery solutions provider serving many of the largest health payors in the United States. Leveraging significant technology and deep expertise, Johnson & Rountree has recovered more than two hundred million in claim overpayments from thousands of providers (e.g., hospitals and physicians practices) in the last three years.
The acquisition marks a significant milestone in Brown & Joseph’s continued growth and reinforces its position as a comprehensive provider of specialized receivables and recovery solutions for the insurance sector. The addition of Johnson & Rountree’s healthcare overpayment recovery solutions is highly complementary to Brown & Joseph’s existing overpayment recovery services provided across long-term disability, workers’ compensation, life, and other group benefit products. Johnson & Rountree Premium’s team members will continue to play an integral role in supporting clients and advancing Brown & Joseph’s insurance industry solutions.
“This acquisition represents an exciting step forward in Brown & Joseph’s mission to deliver holistic recovery solutions to the insurance sector,” said Stacy Affatigato, Executive Vice President at Brown & Joseph. “Johnson & Rountree Premium has built an exceptional reputation for quality, professionalism and results in the healthcare overpayment recovery space. Together, we’ll leverage our combined strengths to build upon the outstanding standards set by the Johnson & Rountree team for client service, compliance, and innovation.”
“Joining the Brown & Joseph and the broader ARMStrong Insurance Services family allows us to offer our clients even greater depth of service and innovation,” said Elena Despres, Vice President at Johnson & Rountree Premium. “We are thrilled to align with a company that shares our dedication to excellence, performance transparency, service flexibility, and customer partnership. This collaboration opens the door to enhanced resources, advanced tools, and new opportunities for our employees and clients alike.”
Brown & Joseph is part of ARMStrong Insurance Services, a family of specialized companies that includes Paragon Missed Deductibles, SubroIQ, and NEIS Premium Audit, which help insurance companies identify and recover missed cash flow. These companies provide a full spectrum of insurance recovery, audit, and subrogation solutions for carriers, MGAs, brokers, and self-insured organizations across North America.
The seller was represented by Dylan McGrath of SD Business Advisors.
About Brown & Joseph
Brown & Joseph, an Armstrong Insurance Services company, is a nationally recognized leader in insurance collections and premium recovery. With nearly 30 years of experience, Brown & Joseph combines industry expertise, technology, and a client-focused approach to deliver best-in-class recovery solutions that improve financial outcomes and strengthen business relationships.
About Johnson & Rountree Premium
Johnson & Rountree Premium is a leading provider of healthcare overpayment recovery solutions, offering customized flexible services designed to help healthcare payors maximize the recovery of provider overpayments. Known for its integrity, responsiveness, and specialized expertise, the company has built lasting partnerships with leading health payors across the U.S.
Lauren Clark
504-315-7155/1576
armstrong-is.com
