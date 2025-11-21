Author J.A. Trabakoolas’s New Book, “Vlad the Hairless and His Best Buddy, JJ,” Tells a Charming Tale of the Friendship Between a Sphynx Cat and an Energetic Chihuahua
Recent release “Vlad the Hairless and His Best Buddy, JJ” from Covenant Books author J.A. Trabakoolas is a beautiful story that centers around the heartwarming friendship shared between Vlad, a Sphynx cat, and JJ, a Chihuahua. Despite being so physically different, Vlad and JJ share a deep bond that makes the two friends inseparable.
Nampa, ID, November 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- J.A. Trabakoolas, a loving father and grandfather, as well as a business owner for eighteen years who enjoys collecting cars and traveling, has completed his new book, “Vlad the Hairless and His Best Buddy, JJ”: a captivating story of a hairless Sphynx cat and a loving Chihuahua who always spend their days together as best friends.
“Vlad the Hairless, a sweet Sphynx cat, and JJ, an energetic Chihuahua, share an unbreakable bond,” writes Trabakoolas. “Together, they bask in sunny windows, dream of adventures, and snuggle under soft blankets. Their heartwarming friendship proves that even the most different companions can create cherished memories.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, J.A. Trabakoolas’s new book is sure to captivate readers as they follow along on the many adventures shared between Vlad and JJ. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Trabakoolas’s story to life, “Vlad the Hairless and His Best Buddy, JJ” will delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this instant classic over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Vlad the Hairless and His Best Buddy, JJ” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
