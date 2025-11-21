Author J.A. Trabakoolas’s New Book, “Vlad the Hairless and His Best Buddy, JJ,” Tells a Charming Tale of the Friendship Between a Sphynx Cat and an Energetic Chihuahua

Recent release “Vlad the Hairless and His Best Buddy, JJ” from Covenant Books author J.A. Trabakoolas is a beautiful story that centers around the heartwarming friendship shared between Vlad, a Sphynx cat, and JJ, a Chihuahua. Despite being so physically different, Vlad and JJ share a deep bond that makes the two friends inseparable.