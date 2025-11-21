Author Mike L. Belyeu’s New Book, “The Words of My Mouth: What God Says about What We Say,” Presents a Fresh Approach to a Familiar, Often-Discussed Subject
Recent release “The Words of My Mouth: What God Says about What We Say” from Covenant Books author Mike L. Belyeu shares knowledge of biblical principles that will help believers live happier, more peaceful, more meaningful Christian lives by facilitating harmonious, mutually beneficial relationships with God and man.
Edmond, OK, November 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mike L. Belyeu, a professional contractor residing in Edmond, Oklahoma, with his wife, Cindy, has completed his new book, “The Words of My Mouth: What God Says about What We Say”: an inspiring spiritual work that features hundreds of scriptural references as well as relevant quotations from scores of famous people in support of the book’s message.
This fascinating work educates those unfamiliar with biblical principles of speech and serves as a reminder to those whose lives exhibit a gap between understanding and practice. Readers who choose to follow the divine directives outlined in the book will be recipients of a multitude of blessings, while those who ignore them will continue to reap a bitter harvest of negative consequences resulting from their disregard of divine principles of speech.
Author Mike L. Belyeu is the proud father of six children and nine grandchildren. He attended Southwestern Christian University and the University of Oklahoma before earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Oklahoma in 1979. He is a lifelong student of the Bible and a longtime member of Spring Creek Assembly, where he currently serves as Sunday school teacher, worship team member, and devotional leader for a men’s fellowship group. His passion for teaching is motivated by the firm belief that virtually all problems of humanity could be solved by adherence to biblical principles. In his spare time, Mike embraces the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat while cheering for his favorite collegiate and professional baseball, basketball, and football teams with Cindy.
Mike writes, “Getting older makes you think about things differently. The realization that there were a lot more years in my rearview mirror than I could see through my windshield made me think about whether or not my life had fulfilled any kind of divine purpose. Had I accomplished anything that would endure beyond my physical existence? This introspection prompted a prayer regarding my desire to leave a spiritual legacy. Shortly after I began praying this prayer, I seemed to be drawn to scriptures, news stories, quotations, anecdotes, conversations, and personal experiences related to the way we use our tongues. It was as if an internal radar system had begun to beep when exposed to information relevant to the way we speak. A vague impression began to emerge that I was supposed to write a book on the subject. My prayer for purpose became the catalyst for this manuscript. During the process of writing, I have come to realize that one of God’s purposes in prompting me was for my own benefit. I have probably needed the correction of scripture in this area of my life more than most.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mike L. Belyeu’s new book presents an ongoing, never-ending challenge for believers seeking to please God in the arena of verbal communication.
Readers can purchase “The Words of My Mouth: What God Says about What We Say” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
