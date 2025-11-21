Author Carol Dickinson Daniell’s New Book, "The Soldier's Daughter: A Story of Love and War," Follows a Young Girl from Thailand’s Search for Her American Soldier Father

Recent release "The Soldier's Daughter: A Story of Love and War" from Newman Springs Publishing author Carol Dickinson Daniell is a powerful story of a young girl named Lita, whose American father abandoned her Thai mother shortly before her birth. Now, years later, Lita embarks on a mission to find her father and understand why he left his child and the woman who loved him dearly.