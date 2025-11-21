Author Carol Dickinson Daniell’s New Book, "The Soldier's Daughter: A Story of Love and War," Follows a Young Girl from Thailand’s Search for Her American Soldier Father
Recent release "The Soldier's Daughter: A Story of Love and War" from Newman Springs Publishing author Carol Dickinson Daniell is a powerful story of a young girl named Lita, whose American father abandoned her Thai mother shortly before her birth. Now, years later, Lita embarks on a mission to find her father and understand why he left his child and the woman who loved him dearly.
Helotes, TX, November 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carol Dickinson Daniell, a retired registered nurse, mother of three, grandmother of twelve, and full-time writer who lives in San Antonio, Texas, with her husband, has completed her new book, "The Soldier's Daughter: A Story of Love and War": a stirring account that centers around a young woman who searches for her father, an American soldier, that abandoned her and her mother.
“In 1964, a nineteen-year-old cowboy named Douglas Cox from Bandera, Texas, is drafted into the Army on the cusp of US involvement in the Vietnam War,” writes Carol. “He is stationed at Ubon Air Base in Thailand; his job is filling spray tanks on aircraft with an herbicide called Agent Orange. The purpose is to defoliate jungles in Vietnam and Thailand where the Viet Cong can hide. Although he has side effects from contact with the chemical, he feels fortunate not to be in a combat zone.
“Life in Ubon is like living in an alternate universe to Doug, away from anything comfortable or familiar. He views it as a temporary part of his life that will return to normal when he goes home, and he succumbs to peer pressure and temptation with an innocent Thai girl.
“He rationalizes he is saving her from prostitution for as long as he is in Thailand. In the meantime, she falls deeply in love with him, believing he will marry her and take her back to Texas.
“When she becomes pregnant, he is horrified and deserts her.
“The child's name is Lita. She is bullied for being the light-skinned illegitimate child of an American soldier. Suffering hardship and poverty, she is determined to overcome obstacles in the search for her father.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Carol Dickinson Daniell’s enthralling tale is a poignant narrative exploring themes of love, regret, and just how strong one’s familial bond can be. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Soldier’s Daughter: A Story of Love and War” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, weaving a beautiful story of one woman’s hope to understand and reconnect with her past.
Bookstore Director Feedback
The Soldier’s Daughter: A Story of Love and War
By Carol Dickinson Daniell
The Soldier’s Daughter is a profoundly emotional and historically resonant novel that explores the hidden human consequences of the Vietnam War — far from the battlefield, yet equally devastating. Carol Dickinson Daniell delivers a storyline that is boldly honest, compassionate, and rich with cultural depth.
From a retail perspective, this book has broad market appeal across readers of:
· Fiction
· Historical Cross-cultural romance drama
· Military family narratives
· Stories of identity, loss, and reconciliation
The novel offers a rarely examined angle — the lives altered not by combat, but by the moral struggles and personal choices soldiers made abroad. Douglas, a young Texas cowboy, believes he can escape the emotional weight of war by retreating into temporary pleasures. Yet the child he leaves behind becomes the heart of a much deeper narrative.
Lita’s experiences — stigma, abandonment, and the longing to belong — create an intensely engaging and relatable journey. Readers are compelled to navigate with her as she searches for identity, dignity, and ultimately, the truth of her father’s love.
Daniell’s writing balances:
· Historical authenticity
· Complex moral tension
· A powerful, character-driven storyline
· A heartfelt examination of accountability and hope
The emotional themes of parenthood, cultural divide, and redemption give the novel strong potential for book clubs, library programming, and educational discussions surrounding the Vietnam era and its aftermath.
“A gripping and compassionate story of love broken by war — and a daughter’s courageous fight to reclaim her place in the world.”
From a bookseller’s perspective, The Soldier’s Daughter is an impactful title that would resonate strongly with readers who appreciate stories grounded in both history and humanity. It holds strong potential for sustained shelf presence and reader recommendations driven by heartfelt connection.
