Author Marla Schachtel’s New Book, “The Life of a Dog Living in a Cat's World,” is a Heartfelt Story of a Dog Navigating Life and His Own Personal Challenges

Recent release “The Life of a Dog Living in a Cat's World” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marla Schachtel is a charming story that follows a dog named Duncan who is adopted by a loving family. Despite his family’s attempts to make him feel welcome and at home, Duncan struggles with feeling like he is different and must find a way to cope with the world around him.