Author Marla Schachtel’s New Book, “The Life of a Dog Living in a Cat's World,” is a Heartfelt Story of a Dog Navigating Life and His Own Personal Challenges
Recent release “The Life of a Dog Living in a Cat's World” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marla Schachtel is a charming story that follows a dog named Duncan who is adopted by a loving family. Despite his family’s attempts to make him feel welcome and at home, Duncan struggles with feeling like he is different and must find a way to cope with the world around him.
Highland Park, IL, November 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Marla Schachtel, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, has completed her new book “The Life of a Dog Living in a Cat's World”: a captivating story of a dog who must learn how to get along with others and understand how to cope with the stresses of life despite being different from others.
Author Marla Schachtel is a first-time author who began writing travel diaries during her wild backpacking days. Ever passionate about writing as a means of self-expression, she now creates unique greeting cards that include personalized poems—which never fail to elicit tears as well as laughter. In her spare time, Marla enjoys cooking and baking, and eating the tantalizing results with her more-than-willing husband.
“‘The Life of a Dog Living in a Cat’s World’ brings to light many of the complex feelings children experience,” writes Schachtel. “Learning to get along in a world filled with many variables requires an ability to adapt to change, manage emotions, learn compassion, and feel hope.
“Personal stories shared with me about children living with Asperger’s inspired me to write this book. Learning about their heightened sensitivity to specific stimuli led me to describe some examples of how children could learn to comfort themselves and conquer some of their fears. The need for this book became increasingly apparent when I discovered that most of the available resources on this subject have been directed to parents, teachers, and clinicians, but not to children.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Marla Schachtel’s engaging tale serves as a great resource for educators and parents alike, helping to teach empathy and raising awareness of one’s differences in an age appropriate way. With colorful artwork by illustrator Bridgette Baggio, “The Life of a Dog Living in a Cat’s World” is sure to bring reassurance to readers of all ages, helping them to know they are not alone as they learn ways to cope with their personal struggles.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “The Life of a Dog Living in a Cat's World” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
