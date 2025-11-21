Author Richard Jergens’s New Book, "Chicago Dick: Psychotherapy," is a Poignant Novel Inspired by the Author’s Real Life Experiences and Struggles He Faced

Recent release "Chicago Dick: Psychotherapy" from Newman Springs Publishing author Richard Jergens is a compelling tale that combines both fiction and fact to explore the author’s experiences that have come to shape who he is. Utilizing fiction to reshape all that he has endured, Jergens shares his story as a form of psychotherapy to explore his past.