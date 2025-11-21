Author Richard Jergens’s New Book, "Chicago Dick: Psychotherapy," is a Poignant Novel Inspired by the Author’s Real Life Experiences and Struggles He Faced
Recent release "Chicago Dick: Psychotherapy" from Newman Springs Publishing author Richard Jergens is a compelling tale that combines both fiction and fact to explore the author’s experiences that have come to shape who he is. Utilizing fiction to reshape all that he has endured, Jergens shares his story as a form of psychotherapy to explore his past.
New York, NY, November 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Richard Jergens, a retired naval officer, has completed his new book, "Chicago Dick: Psychotherapy": a riveting story that explores the author’s past struggles and experiences through a mix of fact and fiction.
“The names and situations in the book are both fact and fiction, but since some of it is fiction, it must be called fiction,” writes Jergens. “I add the obligatory ‘any resemblance to actual persons is purely coincidental,’ even though it is a partial lie. All I know is that I had to write down what happened. I think that, at some point, we could use some mental floss and refrying for our brains. Call it psychotherapy or any technical term you want; it helps to rethink things when they seem out of control.
“And if the international part of the story has a tinge of prophecy about it, about China, and what it might deliver around the globe, that could not possibly be the intention. C’mon, it was written four decades ago.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Richard Jergens’s engaging tale will resonate with readers from all walks of life, delivering a moving and emotionally candid testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Chicago Dick: Psychotherapy" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
