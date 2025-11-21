Author Matt Talley’s New Book, “Tallemd's Blog '05 - '07 Or How to Find a Job,” is a Riveting Memoir Composed of the Author’s Blog Posts from the Mid 2000s
Recent release “Tallemd's Blog '05 - '07 Or How to Find a Job” from Newman Springs Publishing author Matt Talley is a fascinating tale made up of blog posts written during the period of time after the author’s college education as he worked to find a job and make his way in the world, documenting his journey as he tried to find himself amidst the chaos of the mid 2000s.
O'Keene, OK, November 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Matt Talley, a former Microsoft programmer tasked with working on Windows Phone, Office 365, and Software Audits, has completed his new book, “Tallemd's Blog '05 - '07 Or How to Find a Job”: a riveting collection of blog posts the author wrote during the two years following his college education before he landed a job and began his career.
Author Matt Talley, a wizard at programming, has finally come forward with what may be his first initial masterpiece twice over. A blog written on the cusp of love and career, mixing magic and twilight. It’s a romance novel for men who are programmers.
Read the words written by a former Microsoft programmer during his time of trials and tribulation between finishing college and his career at Microsoft. It covers interview tips that could only exist in the pacific northwest, as well as the author’s own personal tales of dating and living life.
Talley writes, “This book will teach you budgeting and other useful life skills on overdrive, all while keeping you enwrapped in rapture and mirth. If you like long walks in the park and urban survival tactics or are from the country and moved to the city, you need the tips in this book to keep staying alive.
“Get it while it’s hot before anyone else on the block.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Matt Talley’s engaging series is a coming-of-age story for the modern era, weaving an intimate self portrait of the author as he works to discover his purpose amidst the mid 2000s period. Deeply personal and candid, “Tallemd’s Blog ‘05 - ‘07 Or How to Find a Job” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, delivering a poignant and often time humorous look at the struggles of young adults trying to find their way.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Tallemd's Blog '05 - '07 Or How to Find a Job” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
