Waypoints® Yacht Charters Expands to San Diego, Bringing Luxury Sailing Adventures to the West Coast
San Diego, CA, November 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Waypoints® Yacht Charters, a premier boutique yacht charter company known for luxury sailing experiences in the world’s most desirable destinations, is excited to announce its expansion to San Diego, California.
Through an exclusive partnership with Seaforth Yacht Charters, one of Southern California’s most respected yacht providers, Waypoints introduces its signature blend of adventure, comfort, and personalized service to the West Coast. “There’s something truly special about the San Diego coastline—year-round sunshine, sparkling water, and a sense of effortless adventure,” said Kirstie Palmer Tippett, President of Waypoints Yacht Charters. “Partnering with Seaforth allows us to bring the Waypoints experience to guests eager to explore Southern California in unmatched style and comfort.”
Waypoints charter guests can now embark on private catamaran charters from multiple premier locations, including Coronado, Downtown San Diego, Harbor Island, and Loews Coronado Bay Resort. Whether for a romantic sunset sail, weekend escape, or group celebration, Waypoints San Diego offers flexible itineraries tailored to each guest’s ideal experience.
For decades, Seaforth Yacht Charters has set the standard for yachting in San Diego with its blend of laid-back luxury and five-star hospitality. Together, Waypoints and Seaforth offer guests the opportunity to sail, explore, and unwind along one of the world’s most stunning coastlines.
About Waypoints® Yacht Charters
Waypoints® Yacht Charters offers boutique sailing vacations aboard luxury yachts in Annapolis, the British Virgin Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, Bahamas, Belize, and now San Diego. Each base delivers exceptional service, expertly maintained yachts, and unforgettable experiences at sea. Learn more at www.waypoints.com.
Contact
