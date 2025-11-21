Susan Reuben’s New Book “Benjamin Poodle Presents The Story of The Unlikely Friendship of Fergus Frog and Timothy Toad” Follows a Dog’s Riveting Adventure in the Woods
Los Angeles, CA, November 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Susan Reuben, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother as well as a lifelong artist, has completed her most recent book “Benjamin Poodle Presents The Story of The Unlikely Friendship of Fergus Frog and Timothy Toad”: a charming story that follows a poodle named Benjamin who embarks on a journey into the woods while camping with his human and learns a valuable lesson from new friends.
After having lived in several parts of the United States, Europe, and the Mediterranean, author Susan Reuben met her husband, Gary, and settled in Los Angeles, California, where she grew up. Together they have three children and six grandchildren. She holds a BA degree from UCLA in environmental design and is an advocate for historic preservation and collaborates with the Los Angeles Conservancy.
Susan begins her tale, “Hi there! Thanks for opening my book. What’s your name? Nice to meet you. Where should I begin? Well, I should begin by telling you that my name is Benjamin. I’m either a poodle or a person—I still haven’t figured that out yet. But I do like stories, don’t you? Here’s a really good one.
“My mom, Susie, and I were camping with friends in the mountains. After our morning yoga, I ventured into the nearby woods to explore the enticingly wild smells that were tickling my nose. Are you adventurous? I’m rather shy, but I just couldn’t resist exploring that day.”
Published by Fulton Books, Susan Reuben’s book is the second installment in the author’s series about her real-life dog Benjamin, and is inspired by her belief that animals can teach life lessons, especially those who share in one’s home and everyday lives. Accompanied by colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Susan’s story to life, “Benjamin Poodle Presents The Story of The Unlikely Friendship of Fergus Frog and Timothy Toad” is sure to delight readers of all ages as they learn about empathy, kindness, honesty, respect, and friendship in a humorous and engaging way.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Benjamin Poodle Presents The Story of The Unlikely Friendship of Fergus Frog and Timothy Toad” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
