Kevin Haun’s Newly Released “91 Days to Weight Loss and Gaining Strength through PRAISE” is a Transformative Spiritual Journey of Renewal, Healing, and Surrender
“91 Days to Weight Loss and Gaining Strength through PRAISE” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kevin Haun is a powerful devotional memoir that blends faith, personal growth, and emotional healing. It challenges readers to shed more than physical weight by focusing on spiritual freedom and strength through praise.
Ridgecrest, CA, November 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “91 Days to Weight Loss and Gaining Strength through PRAISE”: a compelling and heartfelt guide through a ninety-one-day spiritual transformation. “91 Days to Weight Loss and Gaining Strength through PRAISE” is the creation of published author, Kevin Haun, a retired U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Petty Officer who served for thirty-one years. While the Navy was a major part of his life, this story focuses on his evolving relationship with God. Though he believed in God, he only called on Him in times of need and struggled to fully surrender due to pride, fear of appearing weak, and cultural expectations. It wasn’t until nearly five decades later, during a transformative men’s retreat, that he truly experienced the presence of God and began walking closely with Him.
Haun shares, ““Be strong and courageous because you will lead these people to inherit the land I swore to their ancestors to give them” (Josh. 1:6 KJV).
I was one of those people who always went to church. I believed in God and Jesus, but I didn’t believe in myself enough to accept God. I resigned from my job and felt lost. I needed something to wake me up from depression. I chose to read and understand the Word of God. My walk took me from feeling sorry for myself to realizing how important family and God is.
I was a retired crusty Master Chief stuck in my military ways. I never raised my hands in church or spoke in tongues. At church, I stood at attention and witnessed others worship God in amazing ways. If I did that, I would be looked upon as weak. How were leaders to lead if they looked weak?
That all changed. Take a journey with me on my ninety-one-day walk to weight loss. You will not lose pounds in the flesh but lose weight from everything we are bombarded with daily in society. We see all the stuff, social media, news, the Internet, and outside influences. The items that tend to cause you to gain extra weight mentally, thinking you could always do better.
I found my light at the end of the tunnel, and I walked through the door. God and Jesus spoke to me and gave me the strength to raise my arms and not feel weak. The ending walk gave me a voice I had never heard or experienced. I spoke to God in his language.
Witness a new creation, not just in myself but also in my place in God’s kingdom.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kevin Haun’s new book offers encouragement and inspiration to anyone seeking purpose, peace, and praise-based renewal. Readers will discover how true strength is found not in stoicism, but in surrender to God’s transformative power.
Consumers can purchase “91 Days to Weight Loss and Gaining Strength through PRAISE” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “91 Days to Weight Loss and Gaining Strength through PRAISE”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
