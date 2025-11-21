J.L. Bryant’s Newly Released “Tales of Black Snake: Legacy Begins” is an Adventurous New Fantasy Tale of Friendship, Courage, and Destiny
“Tales of Black Snake: Legacy Begins” from Christian Faith Publishing author J.L. Bryant is an imaginative story following three friends on an epic quest filled with challenges, alliances, and mysterious forces at work.
Crestview, FL, November 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Tales of Black Snake: Legacy Begins”, a captivating fantasy adventure weaving together friendship, courage, and the battle against unknown powers, is the creation of published author, J.L. Bryant.
Bryant shares, “Three childhood friends are sent on a journey to complete twelve labors, forging an alliance between Huecotrael and Kryptania. As they arrive, unnatural events begin to unfold, stemming from an outside source. Join Jake and the Odys as they face the challenges that lie ahead.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J.L. Bryant’s new book invites readers into a richly imagined world where loyalty and determination are tested through trials that will shape the fate of kingdoms.
Consumers can purchase “Tales of Black Snake: Legacy Begins” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tales of Black Snake: Legacy Begins”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
