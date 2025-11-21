Zane Gabriel’s Newly Released “Break-off: Sui Generis” is a Thought-Provoking Fusion of Science Fiction and Faith Exploring Humanity’s Search for Meaning and Redemption
“Break-off: Sui Generis” from Christian Faith Publishing author Zane Gabriel is a compelling, genre-defying story that intertwines science, theology, and human emotion as one man’s journey through isolation and faith leads him to uncover profound truths about existence and God’s purpose for humanity.
New York, NY, November 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Break-off: Sui Generis”: a gripping and imaginative novel that explores the boundaries between science, spirituality, and the human soul. “Break-off: Sui Generis” is the creation of published author, Zane Gabriel.
Zane Gabriel shares, “What if humankind could find the one true reason for their existence—something so unique it defies everything we have ever experienced?
After years of betrayal, Marshall Bryant would like nothing more than to check out of the human race. But his faith in God has been his only saving grace—a faith that keeps him sane and alive.
Striving to maintain a positive purpose in life, Marshall enrolls in a skills development class. But unbeknownst to him, the class is a cover for a clandestine scientific entity seeking a subject to carry out a one-way exploratory mission.
Is this the perfect means for Marshall to free himself from the evils of society, against which he has hardened his heart. Relying solely upon faith and the companionship of an artificial intelligence that is also evolving, Marshall becomes the first human to explore the deep mysteries of the universe and existence.
Join Marshall as he finds hope not only for himself but also for all humanity in this genre-bending blend of hard science, science fiction, theology, and social and cultural friction—a page-turning story that resists literary categorization.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Zane Gabriel’s new book offers readers a bold and visionary narrative that challenges perceptions of life, faith, and the divine. Combining elements of speculative science and Christian philosophy, Gabriel invites readers to consider what it truly means to be human and to trust in God’s design, even beyond the boundaries of space and understanding.
Consumers can purchase “Break-off: Sui Generis” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Break-off: Sui Generis”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
