Zane Gabriel’s Newly Released “Break-off: Sui Generis” is a Thought-Provoking Fusion of Science Fiction and Faith Exploring Humanity’s Search for Meaning and Redemption

“Break-off: Sui Generis” from Christian Faith Publishing author Zane Gabriel is a compelling, genre-defying story that intertwines science, theology, and human emotion as one man’s journey through isolation and faith leads him to uncover profound truths about existence and God’s purpose for humanity.