Ray Law’s Newly Released “Tunnels and Hills: …the journey over and through…” is a Moving Collection of Poetry That Explores Trauma and the Healing Power of Resilience
“Tunnels and Hills: …the journey over and through…” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ray Law is a stirring poetic memoir that traces one man’s journey through the pain of childhood abuse toward healing, hope, and spiritual renewal.
New York, NY, November 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Tunnels and Hills: …the journey over and through…”: a poignant and courageous collection of poems and reflections that lead readers through the author’s lived experience of trauma and redemption. “Tunnels and Hills: …the journey over and through…” is the creation of published author, Ray Law.
Ray Law shares, “The journey over and through is a tour of pain, a road to promise, and a life to live again!
It starts in a place where I grew in age but withered in soul. Bridging from passageways of childhood fear and vivid suffering, leading to a new poetic life of freedom, love, and even hope.
“This life, this mystery, this conquest of hurt; now swallows me down like an erosion of soul. I’m covered by earth, my mouth filled with dirt; I spit and I cough but I’m trapped in this hole.”
And still even more, the resilience and faith of a child, learns to find his way and build anew.
Even from “A tunnel to me is a hole in the ground; a tube thick with filth that holds just one sound. The sound of my heartbeat, unsteady in pitch; now soaks in the ruin of destiny’s ditch.”
All the way to “Amazing grace, the sweetest sound, that does not make a noise. But though unheard, it speaks to all…”
“In my lifetime, I have read multiple books about abuse, but never until now have I actually experienced the true feelings and emotions of being the abused.””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ray Law’s new book offers readers a raw, emotional, and faith-filled glimpse into overcoming the darkness of abuse to embrace the healing light of grace. Through poetry and honest reflection, Law invites readers to walk with him over the hills and through the tunnels, emerging stronger, freer, and filled with hope.
Consumers can purchase “Tunnels and Hills: …the journey over and through…” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tunnels and Hills: …the journey over and through…”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Ray Law shares, “The journey over and through is a tour of pain, a road to promise, and a life to live again!
It starts in a place where I grew in age but withered in soul. Bridging from passageways of childhood fear and vivid suffering, leading to a new poetic life of freedom, love, and even hope.
“This life, this mystery, this conquest of hurt; now swallows me down like an erosion of soul. I’m covered by earth, my mouth filled with dirt; I spit and I cough but I’m trapped in this hole.”
And still even more, the resilience and faith of a child, learns to find his way and build anew.
Even from “A tunnel to me is a hole in the ground; a tube thick with filth that holds just one sound. The sound of my heartbeat, unsteady in pitch; now soaks in the ruin of destiny’s ditch.”
All the way to “Amazing grace, the sweetest sound, that does not make a noise. But though unheard, it speaks to all…”
“In my lifetime, I have read multiple books about abuse, but never until now have I actually experienced the true feelings and emotions of being the abused.””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ray Law’s new book offers readers a raw, emotional, and faith-filled glimpse into overcoming the darkness of abuse to embrace the healing light of grace. Through poetry and honest reflection, Law invites readers to walk with him over the hills and through the tunnels, emerging stronger, freer, and filled with hope.
Consumers can purchase “Tunnels and Hills: …the journey over and through…” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tunnels and Hills: …the journey over and through…”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories