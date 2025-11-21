Karli Tarver’s Newly Released “Dreamy Nights” is a Delightful Children’s Tale Celebrating Courage, Imagination, and Faith in God’s Protection
“Dreamy Nights” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karli Tarver is an engaging and beautifully illustrated story that follows young Tay through her wild and whimsical dreams as she discovers bravery through prayer and faith.
Baytown, TX, November 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Dreamy Nights”: a vibrant and empowering children’s book that combines adventure, imagination, and spiritual truth. “Dreamy Nights” is the creation of published author, Karli Tarver, a dedicated wife and mother who serves her community as a youth pastor and motivational speaker.
Karli Tarver shares, “Tay is a dragon-slaying, wild-beast-taming, danger-fleeting warrior . . . in her dreams. On a regular day, she is just a normal girl trying to convince her mom that her room transforms into the scariest places imaginable at night, yet she just keeps sending her into life-and-death situations to survive with only a night light and a prayer.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karli Tarver’s new book is a charming and encouraging story that helps children embrace their fears with faith, making it a perfect bedtime read for families looking to instill courage and spiritual truth.
Consumers can purchase “Dreamy Nights” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dreamy Nights”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
For booking information, contact the author at karlitarver@gmail.com.
