Dena Butz’s Newly Released “Scotland Castles and Folklore” is a Delightful Journey Through History and Imagination That Brings the Magic of Scottish Legends to Life
“Scotland Castles and Folklore” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dena Butz is an engaging and educational adventure that invites children to explore the beauty, myths, and mysteries of Scotland’s castles and folklore through vivid storytelling and imagination.
Bellevue, ND, November 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Scotland Castles and Folklore”: a charming and imaginative tale that combines history, culture, and fantasy to spark curiosity about the wonders of Scotland. “Scotland Castles and Folklore” is the creation of published author, Dena Butz, who lives in the small rural town of Bellevue, Ohio, where she enjoys crocheting, playing the trombone, reading, watching movies, and volunteering in her community. She helps with the Pass It On Clothing Closet and assists the Bellevue Ministerial Association’s back-to-school program for local families. An active member of Fireside United Church of Christ, Dena serves on the Faith and Formation Team, works as a trustee maintaining the church, and participates in a biweekly book club.
Dena Butz shares, “As we start out in our corner of a library, children wait all around for story time to begin, picking up rugs and oversize pillows so they can get comfy and listen to the story that will be told to them by the librarian.
We will learn about Scottish castles and folklore, and how they molded the Scottish countryside with their beliefs, captivating the outside world that still wants to believe in fairy tales and folklore.
Our adventure begins by talking about the most famous sea creature of all time that lives in the loch of Scotland, fueling imaginations every year. People still believe something might be down there, even today. Boats venture out to see if anything can be found in the murky waters of the loch.
Then there was the most famous queen who was crowned at the age of nine months and carried around her home of Stirling Castle by her people. What was her life like? Did she get married? When did she die? Does she still haunt her home to this day?
We have carpet rides from castle to castle, dragon escorts to the Isle of Skye, flying with our feet in the rivers, and boat rides down the loch and waterways. We visit different castles that inspire the imagination, making us wonder what life must have been like in the days of old Scotland.
Finally, we reach the end, where the children pick up their rugs and pillows to place them back where they got them from so that the next time they return, they can grab them again to hear another story in their little corner of the library.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dena Butz’s new book is a captivating blend of learning and imagination that transports children to a world of castles, dragons, and legends. Perfect for young readers and families, it celebrates curiosity, adventure, and the enduring power of storytelling.
Consumers can purchase “Scotland Castles and Folklore” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
