Author Jaymee Del Rosario-Tennell’s Newly Released “Amelia the Shining Star” is a Heartfelt Tale of Two Stars Who Have a Moving Discussion on Their Purpose

“Amelia the Shining Star” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jaymee Del Rosario-Tennell is a charming story that centers around Amelia, a star who shines brightly for others. When a smaller star, Orion, asks why she shines all the time, they begin a poignant discussion about the importance of fulfilling one’s purpose that God has given them.