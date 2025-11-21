Author Jaymee Del Rosario-Tennell’s Newly Released “Amelia the Shining Star” is a Heartfelt Tale of Two Stars Who Have a Moving Discussion on Their Purpose
“Amelia the Shining Star” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jaymee Del Rosario-Tennell is a charming story that centers around Amelia, a star who shines brightly for others. When a smaller star, Orion, asks why she shines all the time, they begin a poignant discussion about the importance of fulfilling one’s purpose that God has given them.
Las Vegas, NV, November 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Amelia the Shining Star”: a riveting story of two stars who share an important discussion about living up to one’s purpose, and the joy of giving to others. “Amelia the Shining Star” is the creation of published author Jaymee Del Rosario-Tennell.
Residing in Las Vegas with her husband and two sons, author Jaymee Del Rosario-Tennell is a visionary leader with an entrepreneurial background in aerospace, defense, and STEM, where she thrived in fostering innovation. Her deep passion for ministry inspired her to found Project Do Over, a nonprofit dedicated to discipling adults and guiding children in their faith. Through her writing, Jaymee hopes to inspire young hearts to embrace their God-given purpose and shine brightly in the world.
“High above the world, in the vast and endless sky, shines Amelia—a steadfast and radiant star. But when Orion, a curious little star, wonders why she never stops shining, a heartfelt conversation unfolds,” writes Roasario-Tennell. “Through wonder and wisdom, ‘Amelia the Shining Star’ explores the beauty of purpose, the joy of giving, and the power of shining for others. This faith-based Christian book gently teaches children about God’s purpose for their lives, reminding them that even in the quietest moments, they are never truly alone.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jaymee Del Rosario-Tennell’s new book, with vibrant illustrations by Justin Del Rosario, is a timeless tale of faith, hope, and the light within every single person.
Consumers can purchase “Amelia the Shining Star” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Amelia the Shining Star”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
