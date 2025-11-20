3DiVi Releases Omni Agent 3.0 with Custom Video Analytics Scenarios, New Detection Objects and Hardware Cost Savings

3DiVi, an international provider of AI-powered computer vision solutions, today announced the release of Omni Agent 3.0, a major update to its video analytics platform that makes detection more adaptive, accurate, and cost-efficient than ever. This release introduces a redesigned architecture, optimized server performance, enhanced low-power device support, and a fully revamped web interface for streamlined configuration and monitoring.