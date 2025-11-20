Ozark Import Specialists Celebrates 50 Years as Northwest Arkansas' Leading European Auto Repair Shop
Springdale, AR, November 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ozark Import Specialists, Northwest Arkansas' premier full-service European auto repair shop, is thrilled to announce its 50th anniversary. Since 1975, this family-owned business has proudly served the region, specializing in the repair and maintenance of European luxury and performance vehicles.
Originally opened by the Vining family as a Volkswagen and Porsche repair shop, Ozark Import Specialists quickly became a trusted name for European auto enthusiasts. Over the years, their expertise has expanded to include modern brands like Audi, Land Rover, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Maserati, Volvo, and even exotic vehicles like Ferrari and Lamborghini.
"Our 50th anniversary is a celebration of our loyal customers and talented team who have made this milestone possible," said Eric Vining, Owner of Ozark Import Specialists. "We're incredibly proud to continue our tradition of providing expert service for the vehicles our customers love."
With services ranging from oil changes and brake repairs to engine diagnostics and major engine repair, Ozark Import Specialists continues to set the standard for quality and expertise in European auto repair. Conveniently located at 3802 Kelley Ave in Springdale, AR, the shop serves customers throughout Springdale, Rogers, Bentonville, Lowell, Fayetteville, and beyond.
For more information about Ozark Import Specialists or to schedule a service, visit https://ozarkimport.com or call (479) 751-0800.
Ozark Import Specialists is a full-service European auto repair shop in Springdale AR that has focused on European auto repair in Northwest Arkansas since 1975. Ozark Import specializes in the repair of modern Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Land Rover, Jaguar, Volkswagen, BMW, Maserati, Mini, Volvo, Lamborghini, Ferrari and other European vehicles. Centrally located in Northwest Arkansas for most surrounding areas including Springdale, Rogers, Bentonville, Lowell, and Fayetteville. Whether you need an oil change, brake repair, cooling system service or radiator, engine diagnostics, tune-up, suspension repair, scheduled maintenance, or major engine repair we can take care of your European and modern Japanese auto repair needs.
