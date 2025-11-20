Ozark Import Specialists Celebrates 50 Years as Northwest Arkansas' Leading European Auto Repair Shop

Ozark Import Specialists in Springdale, Arkansas, celebrates its 50th anniversary as Northwest Arkansas' premier European auto repair shop. Founded in 1975 by the Vining family, the business has evolved from a VW and Porsche focus to servicing all European luxury and exotic brands, including Audi, BMW, Land Rover, Mercedes, and Ferrari. Owner Eric Vining credits this milestone to expert service and loyal customers, continuing a tradition of comprehensive care for high-performance vehicles.