AvBrief Expands with the Experimental Aviator
AvBrief is expanding to include more exclusive, informed, and useful content for the Experimental/Amateur-Built aviation sector. The Experimental Aviator will harness the talent and expertise of household names in the experimental world—Paul Dye, Tom Wilson, Kerry Fores, Eric Stewart, Vic Syracuse, Barnaby Wainfan, Ron Wanttaja, Larry Larson, and many others—to provide knowledgeable and engaging articles tailor-made for those who build, maintain, and fly their own aircraft.
"There is a real need for the kind of information that only the experimental team of writers, builders, and educators we've assembled can provide," said AvBrief Editor-in-Chief Russ Niles. "Our pledge is that all the material you'll read here is written by a hands-on expert on the topic about which they are writing."
AvBrief readers responded enthusiastically to the new initiative. They noted an uptick in activity in the Experimental/Amateur-Built sector, plus the new MOSAIC rule that will usher in exciting changes in Light Sport Aircraft and Sport Pilot rules. "We really need more of these grassroots topics," one reader said.
The Experimental Aviator starts as a weekly newsletter published every Tuesday, but growth plans are already in the works. Experimental aviation thrives because we share ideas, and AvBrief is well-positioned to welcome and showcase the insights of this vibrant community.
Russ Niles, Editor in Chief
