Happydance and SparcStart Partner to Bring Hiring Manager Video to Career Sites
SparcStart and Happydance partner to bring hiring manager videos to career sites, giving candidates a human, personalized view of roles while boosting engagement, self-selection, and application quality.
New York, NY, November 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SparcStart, the fully integrated recruitment marketing platform and Happydance, the careers website platform for enterprise and mid-market companies, today announced a partnership to improve the candidate experience and enable employers to humanize their jobs. The collaboration enables employers to seamlessly integrate hiring manager videos directly into career websites, delivering more personalized and informative candidate journeys.
The partnership combines SparcStart’s scalable process for recording and approving short video clips of hiring managers with Happydance’s high-performing, conversion-focused career-site technology - ensuring candidates connect to the job and engage with the content, backed by measurable performance insights. The result is a more dynamic, human-centered experience that helps candidates understand the people and purpose behind every job.
The partnership combines Happydance’s career site technology, beautiful designs and employer brand expertise with SparcStart’s proven and patented video automation platform. Together, they make it easy for companies to feature hiring manager videos alongside open roles, without adding manual steps for recruiters or hiring teams.
“Understanding what’s important to candidates and humanizing the recruitment process is more important than ever. One really effective way to do this is to use video,” said Bryan Adams, Founder and CEO of Happydance. “Job seekers want to hear directly from the people they might work with about what the team is like, what the role involves, and why it matters. SparcStart makes it simple to capture and distribute that content. Together, we’re giving teams a smarter, more human way to attract the right talent.”
SparcStart’s technology enables hiring managers to record short, authentic video clips that automatically appear on job postings and career pages. Employers using the combined solution report higher engagement and stronger candidate self-selection, reducing both unqualified applications and drop-off rates.
“Hiring manager videos consistently achieve the highest watch rates of any recruiting content,” said Maury Hanigan, CEO of SparcStart. “Our research shows that when candidates hear directly from the hiring manager - even in a 20-second clip - they make better decisions about whether to apply. They self-select in or out more accurately, leading to better fits and a more efficient hiring process.”
The partnership addresses several fast-growing challenges faced by Talent Acquisition and Employer Brand teams:
Content at scale with brand and legal governance: SparcStart’s central hub manages video creation, approvals, consent tracking, localization standards, and compliance with GDPR, CCPA, and emerging state-level legislation.
AI discoverability: With candidates increasingly using ChatGPT and other AI agents to research roles, SparcStart structures employer-brand content so it is discoverable, credible, and accurately represented by AI tools.
SEO & AI: The way happydance builds careers sites, follows a CLEAR-powered AIO framework to ensure that its customers’ content show up in AI answers not just results.
High-performance candidate journeys: Happydance ensures storytelling appears inside a fast, frictionless, personalized career-site experience, where it meaningfully influences application decisions.
Better self-selection and higher-quality applications: When candidates meet hiring managers inside a well-designed role experience, they gain clarity and confidence - driving stronger pipelines and more efficient hiring.
Joined-up analytics: The integration provides shared visibility across content engagement, site behavior, and conversion, delivering a complete view of what actually moves candidates through the funnel.
About SparcStart
SparcStart is the recruitment marketing platform that combines content creation, automated approvals, centralized asset management, social media sharing, employee advocacy management and compliance tracking with intuitive, efficient workflows and consistent data. Its suite of tools enables enterprise talent acquisition teams to humanize the candidate experience, improve recruiter efficiency, and amplify employer brand visibility. Learn more at www.sparcstart.com
About Happydance
Happydance is an HR-tech SaaS platform that builds tailored careers websites for mid-market and enterprise companies so they can inspire talent, elevate candidate experiences, improve hiring outcomes, and showcase their employer brand at scale.
Contact
SparcStartContact
Jake Papa
(315) 497-7272
sparcstart.com
Karen Aimua
Marketing Associate
karen@sparcstart.com
