Fr. Victor Ray, FCM’s Newly Released “Not Yet!” is an Inspiring Guide to Embracing Hope, Faith, and the Promise of Life Beyond Grief
“Not Yet!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Fr. Victor Ray, FCM offers readers a heartfelt exploration of confronting death, navigating grief, and discovering the peace and hope found in God’s love.
The Villages, FL, November 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Not Yet!”: a heartfelt journey of faith, hope, and spiritual comfort. “Not Yet!” is the creation of published author, Fr. Victor Ray, FCM, a devoted Catholic priest, pastor, and Franciscan of Mercy who has dedicated thirty-seven years to ministry. Serving as pastor of St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Community in St. Petersburg, Florida, and as a hospice chaplain at a military hospital, he provides spiritual guidance, comfort, and care to all. He also promotes interfaith dialogue as vicar of ecumenism within the American National Catholic Church. Known for his compassion, dedication, and unwavering faith, Father Victor is committed to leading others to Christ and sharing God’s love throughout his life.
Fr. Victor Ray, FCM shares, “We know that death is inevitable, yet it should not be the source of fear and despair that it so often becomes. The journey from fearing death to embracing Christian hope is one of the most profound transformations we can undergo. It is not an easy lesson, nor is it learned overnight. It is a journey of faith, of surrender, and ultimately, of peace.
For those who have faced the deep ache of grief, the pain of loss, and the sorrow of saying goodbye to loved ones, I pray that this book brings you comfort and hope. I pray that my story, and the stories shared here, remind you that death is not the end, but a beautiful transition—one that leads to love, joy, and a great reunion beyond anything we can imagine.
Our loved ones are not lost. They are not forgotten. They are home, embraced in the eternal arms of God. And one day, we too will follow, not into darkness, but into the radiant light of His love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Fr. Victor Ray, FCM's new book provides readers with guidance to face grief, embrace hope, and strengthen their faith in God's promises.
