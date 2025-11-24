Patricia Ann Taylor’s Newly Released “Polyunsaturated Poetry” is a Thought-Provoking Collection of Faith-Driven Poetry Offering Wisdom and Spiritual Encouragement
“Polyunsaturated Poetry” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patricia Ann Taylor is a compelling book of narrative poems inspired by her lifelong faith, personal experiences, and dedication to teaching young people important lessons about life, God, and self-respect.
Chicago, IL, November 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Polyunsaturated Poetry”: a faith-based, inspirational collection of narrative poetry. “Polyunsaturated Poetry” is the creation of published author, Patricia Ann Taylor, a sixty-nine-year-old devout born-again Christian who accepted Christ as her Lord and personal Savior at the tender age of twelve years old.
Under the leadership of the late Bishop Willie James Campbell, who was then pastor of St. James Church of God in Christ, she started teaching school at age sixteen and taught until she was thirty-two years old.
During her membership at St. James, she, along with four other teenagers, won first place in a Sunday School Course of Advancement competition for the state of Illinois.
Ms. Taylor believes that it was at St. James that the seeds of narrative poetry writing were planted in her to write this book.
Patricia Ann Taylor shares, “Don’t die without God in your life: Too many of you “youngins” are dying premature deaths! My sincere prayers for you are that you will always acknowledge God for giving you every single breath!
Prevention means intervention: Being bullied at school is tormenting and cruel! Trying to fit in with the tough guys is the Golden Rule!
Stay in your lane! “It is never okay to touch me down there!””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patricia Ann Taylor’s new book is a heartfelt call to faith, self-awareness, and resilience.
Consumers can purchase “Polyunsaturated Poetry” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Polyunsaturated Poetry”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
