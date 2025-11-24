Elizabeth Allred’s New Book “Letter to the Predator” a Powerful Memoir That Explores the Author’s Experiences That Have Lead to Her Leading the Fight Against Child Abuse
Spring City, UT, November 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Elizabeth Allred, a proud mother of five who holds a social service worker license and has worked as a child abuse investigator for over twenty years, has completed her most recent book “Letter to the Predator”: a compelling account of the author’s challenges and how she found her path to fighting on the frontlines against child abuse in the state of Utah.
“It was 3:30 a.m. My brain would not stop its thinking processes,” writes Allred. “The circular argument of supported finding versus unsupported finding, evidence or opinion continued to scream its awareness into my desire for sleep. I had not had a full undisturbed eight hours of sleep in twenty years. Well, not without double digits of melatonin milligrams. I do my best thinking when my thinking doesn’t stop.
“I was tired of watching one child abuser after another get little to no consequence for destroying the futures of so many innocent victims. I felt more and more infuriated after learning a case investigated with solid evidence had charges negotiated and pled down to little or no jail time.
“Child abuse in Utah is a misdemeanor. Animal abuse is a felony. Every case a CPS worker in this state gets starts out at a disadvantage to the victim, with the perpetrator given a head start to reoffend. CPS caseworkers and law enforcement officers work together to protect these children, only to have our state targeted by sex traffickers and child abusers because they know that if they get caught, the chances of a light-to-no sentence are a reality.
“After grabbing my phone and allowing the blue light to reawaken my eyes from what my brain was already fighting against, I jotted down this little number. I immediately felt resolved. After thirty minutes of finger fighting the small keyboard on my phone, the result was the warning I wanted. No I needed…every predator to know. I was coming, and I was coming for them. And if I couldn’t sleep, they shouldn’t think they could either.”
Published by Fulton Books, Elizabeth Allred’s book is a poignant and stirring memoir that will resonate with readers from all walks of life as they follow the author’s emotionally candid journey to act as a voice for children everywhere.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Letter to the Predator” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
