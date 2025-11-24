Author Dr. D. V. Nathan, MBA, MSc, B.A, FCIM(UK)’s New Book “The Easy Way to Create a Brand for Your Company in the Global Digital Landscape” is Released

Recent release “The Easy Way to Create a Brand for Your Company in the Global Digital Landscape” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. D. V. Nathan, MBA, MSc, B.A, FCIM(UK) is an in-depth handbook that draws upon the author’s nearly four decades of professional experience to help readers create a brand for their company amidst the ever-growing digital market.