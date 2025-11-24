Author Dr. D. V. Nathan, MBA, MSc, B.A, FCIM(UK)’s New Book “The Easy Way to Create a Brand for Your Company in the Global Digital Landscape” is Released
Recent release “The Easy Way to Create a Brand for Your Company in the Global Digital Landscape” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. D. V. Nathan, MBA, MSc, B.A, FCIM(UK) is an in-depth handbook that draws upon the author’s nearly four decades of professional experience to help readers create a brand for their company amidst the ever-growing digital market.
Columbia, MO, November 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. D. V. Nathan, MBA, MSc, B.A, FCIM(UK) has completed his new book “The Easy Way to Create a Brand for Your Company in the Global Digital Landscape”: a comprehensive guide that offers readers an organized, succinct roadmap for creating a brand for their company.
Author D. V. Nathan holds a doctorate degree as well as an MBA and a MSc in marketing management from institutions in England, Wales and the European Union. He has previously worked for a group of companies such as Chesebrough-Pond’s, EMI, Neiman Marcus, BCBS, SRC and several major retail companies. During his forty years in marketing, market/marketing research, statistics, information technology career, he has written and published several books. In recent years, he has written and published books on cryptocurrency. He has been with the Chartered Institute of Marketing in the United Kingdom since 1979. He is a senior fellow member of the institute (FCIM).
“This book is all about naming a company or business with a new brand in the digital space,” writes Dr. Nathan. “My first goal in this book is to provide a compact presentation of concepts of brand and branding and to teach how to brand a company/business in the digital world. The second goal is to provide management strategies for your brand in the digital world.
“The book is designed to consolidate the larger literature on brand, branding, and naming brands, allowing you to efficiently learn or review a roadmap of know-how on the best methods of branding and brand naming in the digital environment. So count on this book to guide you through the technique of branding and naming brands and to lead you to better and stronger brand names that can compete among your competitors in the national or global market landscape.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dr. D. V. Nathan, MBA, MSc, B.A, FCIM(UK)’s illuminating guide will provide readers with the tools they need to succeed in branding a company in the twenty-first century. Drawing on the author’s professional insights on brand marketing, “The Easy Way to Create a Brand for Your Company in the Global Digital Landscape” is a must-read for anyone in a cutting-edge technology environment and startups looking to generate long-term success.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Easy Way to Create a Brand for Your Company in the Global Digital Landscape” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
