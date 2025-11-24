Author Thomas S. Cass’s New Book “The Switcher” Follows a Psychologist’s Attempts to Discern the Truth Behind a Patient’s Claim of Having Lived Over Four Hundred Years
Recent release “The Switcher” from Newman Springs Publishing author Thomas S. Cass is a compelling novel that centers around Dr. Catherine Parker, who is hired by historian Robert Blakemore to help end his life, which he claims has lasted for four centuries. As Dr. Parker assesses her new patient, her own past traumas reveal themselves to be relevant to this case and come back to haunt her.
Coram, NY, November 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Thomas S. Cass has completed his new book “The Switcher”: a fascinating and thrilling tale of a psychologist who is confronted with a patient that claims to have lived for nearly four centuries, and longs to finally end his seemingly endless life.
“A four-hundred-year saga is told within the confines of a single therapy session,” writes Cass. “On a rainy New York City night, a distinguished-looking man enters the office of psychologist Dr. Catherine Parker to reveal his story in a rather unusual encounter. Is the noted historian and biographer Robert Blakemore telling the truth, or is he engaged in a psychotic, suicidal fantasy destined to have him locked away in a mental hospital? He professes to have witnessed and been part of some of the horrors of the Tudor England period and now seeks relief by ending his life.
“Blakemore states that he witnessed the torture and execution of the Protestant martyr Anne Askew, as well as the imprisonment and execution of the tragic Tudor figure Lady Jane Grey, the Nine Days Queen. Why and how he has lived so long, along with the tragedy (or insanity) of his own life, come to the fore in this gripping account.
“It is up to Dr. Catherine Parker to utilize her clinical skills to determine the proper course of action to take. But Dr. Parker has dark secrets of her own that will be revealed in this illuminating therapy session. Secrets that Robert Blakemore seems all too familiar with. How does Dr. Parker’s childhood near-death experience tie into the story that Blakemore is telling? And why did Blakemore choose Dr. Parker to hear his confessional?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Thomas S. Cass’s enthralling story draws upon the author’s experiences as a psychologist to deliver a suspense-fueled thrill ride that will leave readers on the edge of their seats, keeping them guessing through each twist and turn right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “The Switcher” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“A four-hundred-year saga is told within the confines of a single therapy session,” writes Cass. “On a rainy New York City night, a distinguished-looking man enters the office of psychologist Dr. Catherine Parker to reveal his story in a rather unusual encounter. Is the noted historian and biographer Robert Blakemore telling the truth, or is he engaged in a psychotic, suicidal fantasy destined to have him locked away in a mental hospital? He professes to have witnessed and been part of some of the horrors of the Tudor England period and now seeks relief by ending his life.
“Blakemore states that he witnessed the torture and execution of the Protestant martyr Anne Askew, as well as the imprisonment and execution of the tragic Tudor figure Lady Jane Grey, the Nine Days Queen. Why and how he has lived so long, along with the tragedy (or insanity) of his own life, come to the fore in this gripping account.
“It is up to Dr. Catherine Parker to utilize her clinical skills to determine the proper course of action to take. But Dr. Parker has dark secrets of her own that will be revealed in this illuminating therapy session. Secrets that Robert Blakemore seems all too familiar with. How does Dr. Parker’s childhood near-death experience tie into the story that Blakemore is telling? And why did Blakemore choose Dr. Parker to hear his confessional?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Thomas S. Cass’s enthralling story draws upon the author’s experiences as a psychologist to deliver a suspense-fueled thrill ride that will leave readers on the edge of their seats, keeping them guessing through each twist and turn right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “The Switcher” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories