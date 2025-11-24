Author Thomas S. Cass’s New Book “The Switcher” Follows a Psychologist’s Attempts to Discern the Truth Behind a Patient’s Claim of Having Lived Over Four Hundred Years

Recent release “The Switcher” from Newman Springs Publishing author Thomas S. Cass is a compelling novel that centers around Dr. Catherine Parker, who is hired by historian Robert Blakemore to help end his life, which he claims has lasted for four centuries. As Dr. Parker assesses her new patient, her own past traumas reveal themselves to be relevant to this case and come back to haunt her.