Author Paul D. Waldrop’s New Book “We Ain't Much, But We're Gettin' Better: A Memoir” is a Poignant Account That Follows the Author’s Journey to Overcome Life’s Trials
Recent release “We Ain't Much, But We're Gettin' Better: A Memoir” from Covenant Books author Paul D. Waldrop is an inspiring, true account of the author’s journey from boyhood to manhood as he struggles to overcome the burdens of emotional and physical abuse, as well as dyslexia and attention deficit disorder to find his success.
Kaysville, UT, November 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Paul D. Waldrop, a loving father and veteran of the Marine Corps who completed completed a forty-two year career as a corporate principal engineer in the nuclear and fossil power generation industry, has completed his new book, “We Ain't Much, But We're Gettin' Better: A Memoir”: a compelling account that chronicles the author’s struggles to manage his life after experiencing severe abuse during childhood, and how his faith helped to turn everything around.
In “We Ain’t Much, But We’re Gettin’ Better,” author Paul D. Waldrop recounts how, after a near-death experience and a brutal beating, he ran away and walked through the New Mexico desert with prayer and a promise to God to always go to church, perform missionary service, get an education, and marry in the church. This began his path to a new life free from the trauma of his past, but not without new trials. Through it all, Paul kept his promise to God and managed to find his own success and happiness through his unwavering trust in the Lord’s plan for him.
“I have found in life that it is much easier to look back than to look forward,” shares Waldrop. “I could have never imagined many of the things I’ve learned or accomplished. I started out life as poor as anyone could be, without anything but dim hope and a naive dream. I was filled with ignorance, insecurity, and fear. I have experienced heart-wrenching failures in relationships and marriage. There were times I was faithless, disobedient, and rebellious. I am deeply disappointed in myself for those times.
“I had a lot to learn and a great deal of self-discipline to develop. I feel I should have been more faithful and trusting of God. I had to learn to love myself as well as others. I have come to realize that I cannot accomplish all the hopes and dreams I have for my family. Many of those hopes and dreams can only be accomplished by my children and their children.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Paul D. Waldrop’s new book is an inspiring account that will resonate with readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to never give up on their faith even when faced with life’s most difficult trials. Deeply personal and emotionally raw, “We Ain’t Much, But We’re Gettin’ Better” is a testament to the strength of the human spirit that is sure to leave a lasting impact long after the final chapter.
Readers can purchase “We Ain't Much, But We're Gettin' Better: A Memoir” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
In “We Ain’t Much, But We’re Gettin’ Better,” author Paul D. Waldrop recounts how, after a near-death experience and a brutal beating, he ran away and walked through the New Mexico desert with prayer and a promise to God to always go to church, perform missionary service, get an education, and marry in the church. This began his path to a new life free from the trauma of his past, but not without new trials. Through it all, Paul kept his promise to God and managed to find his own success and happiness through his unwavering trust in the Lord’s plan for him.
“I have found in life that it is much easier to look back than to look forward,” shares Waldrop. “I could have never imagined many of the things I’ve learned or accomplished. I started out life as poor as anyone could be, without anything but dim hope and a naive dream. I was filled with ignorance, insecurity, and fear. I have experienced heart-wrenching failures in relationships and marriage. There were times I was faithless, disobedient, and rebellious. I am deeply disappointed in myself for those times.
“I had a lot to learn and a great deal of self-discipline to develop. I feel I should have been more faithful and trusting of God. I had to learn to love myself as well as others. I have come to realize that I cannot accomplish all the hopes and dreams I have for my family. Many of those hopes and dreams can only be accomplished by my children and their children.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Paul D. Waldrop’s new book is an inspiring account that will resonate with readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to never give up on their faith even when faced with life’s most difficult trials. Deeply personal and emotionally raw, “We Ain’t Much, But We’re Gettin’ Better” is a testament to the strength of the human spirit that is sure to leave a lasting impact long after the final chapter.
Readers can purchase “We Ain't Much, But We're Gettin' Better: A Memoir” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories