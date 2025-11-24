Author Paul D. Waldrop’s New Book “We Ain't Much, But We're Gettin' Better: A Memoir” is a Poignant Account That Follows the Author’s Journey to Overcome Life’s Trials

Recent release “We Ain't Much, But We're Gettin' Better: A Memoir” from Covenant Books author Paul D. Waldrop is an inspiring, true account of the author’s journey from boyhood to manhood as he struggles to overcome the burdens of emotional and physical abuse, as well as dyslexia and attention deficit disorder to find his success.