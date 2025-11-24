Author Alicia Young’s New Book “Amongst Wolves” a Riveting Novel That Centers Around a Tribe Who Must Fend Off an Enemy Who Steals Their Women and Children

Recent release “Amongst Wolves” from Page Publishing author Alicia Young is a gripping story that follows a group of women who, after being kidnapped from their island by pirates, find themselves integrating into a new tribe where they must help defend against an enemy who steals women and children.