Author Alicia Young’s New Book “Amongst Wolves” a Riveting Novel That Centers Around a Tribe Who Must Fend Off an Enemy Who Steals Their Women and Children
Recent release “Amongst Wolves” from Page Publishing author Alicia Young is a gripping story that follows a group of women who, after being kidnapped from their island by pirates, find themselves integrating into a new tribe where they must help defend against an enemy who steals women and children.
Dorena, OR, November 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alicia Young, a loving mother and grandmother who lives near Cottage Grove, Oregon, on her seventeen-acre farm, has completed her new book “Amongst Wolves”: a compelling tale of a group of women who, after being taken from their tribe, are forced to integrate into a new tribe where they must help the locals fight back against a dangerous enemy who targets women and children.
“The women of the tribe are stolen from their island home when pirates attack, and they struggle to survive,” writes Young. “When their captors get blown off course during a vicious storm, they find themselves exploring a new land. Meeting the locals and integrating into a new tribe, they work together to strengthen themselves against an enemy known to steal women and children. As they grow together, their gods bestow special powers upon a few and guide them toward creating a new, more powerful species of people.”
Published by Page Publishing, Alicia Young's enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this thrilling tale of resilience and strength in the face of dangerous enemies.
